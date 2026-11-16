Some former Commerce Department officials are describing Howard Lutnick's tenure as secretary as being marked by "chaos," "micromanaging," and what they allege are failures to act on evidence of highly sensitive computer chip smuggling.

A key national security responsibility of the department is investigating and enforcing bans on the export to China and other U.S. adversaries of advanced computer chips used in artificial intelligence and sophisticated weapons.

"There was an inexplicable refusal to use the tools at their disposal for national security over the last year," one former Commerce official told CBS News.

Scrutiny of Lutnick's tenure has heightened in recent days with Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia CEO after admitting an affair with a woman U.S. intelligence agencies believed to be a Chinese spy. China has denied the accusation of spying, calling it "an attempt to smear China."

As the scandal has unfolded, senior officials and members of Congress have questioned how Nvidia was permitted to sell chips to companies with deep ties to China, and whether the Commerce Department policed those exports effectively.

The answer, according to some of Lutnick's former staff, was not at all.

Four ex-Commerce officials spoke with CBS News, asking to remain anonymous, fearing professional reprisals for discussing their recent experience in government.

"We weren't able to add entities to the Entity List. That was just a complete stop," one former Commerce employee said, referring to the federal list of firms that the U.S. government has banned from buying the most advanced chips due to the belief they would route them to China or other adversaries.

Another former Commerce official said a whole year passed with no companies added to the list, noting that this was the first time that had happened in 18 years. The Federal Register shows the last time entities were added was Oct. 9, 2025, and the last yearlong gap in additions was in 2008.

The first former staffer said the agency's own enforcement officers found suspicious activity at Southeast Asian sites where Nvidia chips had been delivered, but that Commerce directors allegedly took no action.

Placement on the list triggers more stringent license requirements and creates a higher threshold to prevent sensitive products from getting where they shouldn't, the ex-official said.

Instead, "nothing happened," the ex-official said.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in the Oval Office on Sept. 30, 2026. Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images

The Biden administration issued AI chip export controls in 2022 and 2023, and in January 2025 issued an interim final rule to block China and other adversaries from obtaining the most advanced AI chips, both directly and through third-party countries.

In May 2025, Trump's Commerce Department rolled back the rule, arguing it "would have stifled American innovation." Instead, the department said it would strengthen export controls for AI chips by issuing guidance to the industry and public.

There are growing signs that bans on exporting advanced U.S. computer chips have been circumvented in large quantities, according to published reports.

An April 2026 study by AI research nonprofit Epoch estimated between 290,000 and 1.6 million cutting-edge AI chips were smuggled into China in 2024 and 2025, comprising "roughly a quarter of the comput[ing power] China acquired through legal channels or domestic production."

Tech news site The Information reported that at least $7.5 billion worth of Nvidia chips allegedly ended up with Chinese companies since 2023 just through companies linked to Alice Huang, the suspected Chinese agent accused of an affair with Nvidia's ousted CEO. The report cited sources close to her for the estimate.

And a former researcher at OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, published a paper last week claiming to have found digital forensic evidence that top Chinese AI models were trained using Nvidia chips banned in China.

One former Commerce staffer described the department under Lutnick as "very chaotic, very frantic," with staff sometimes learning of major policy changes via media reports, including a pivot to allow the sale of Nvidia's H20 and H200 chips to China — the company's second-most advanced tier of GPUs.

"We found out about that in The New York Times," the ex-Commerce official said. "It was pretty clear that the decision was made between Trump and Jensen Huang."

The Commerce Department did not respond to a request for comment. CBS News has also reached out to the White House for comment.

On Monday the department imposed a new rule requiring licenses for exporting, re-exporting, or transferring advanced semiconductors to Brazil, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore or Thailand, aimed at closing a loophole through which chips were exported to China via an intermediary.

The department lost two of its most senior and experienced experts shortly after Lutnick took office.

One was Matthew Borman, who served as principal deputy assistant secretary for export administration. Borman had been with the department for over 30 years.

Another veteran official, Eileen Albanese, was let go from her longtime role as director of the Office of National Security Controls. Reuters first reported their departures in February 2025, the same month Lutnick started running the department.

"They kicked off the administration by essentially firing the two most respected people," said one former employee.

A profile on the website of law firm Akin Gump, where Albanese now works, says she played a "key role in the development of U.S. export control policy and regulations for advanced artificial intelligence chips and semiconductor manufacturing tools."

"Matt and Eileen were treasures of the U.S. government," one former Commerce staffer said.

Albanese did not respond to a request for comment. Borman declined to comment.

Former officials said subsequent changes under Lutnick helped prompt an "exodus" of up to 50 skilled staff members over the past 18 months.

Over time, those who departed were among the most experienced officials who dealt with key areas including chips and export control enforcement, the ex-staffers said.

"It was an exodus of the finest engineers and scientists, the key experts on AI, on Russia, on diversion, our key expert on chips. Decades of institutional memory and skill went out," an ex-employee said.

Key roles remain vacant in Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security, the department in charge of export controls, according to a registry of current senior federal employees. The principal deputy assistant secretary for export administration; the same role for export enforcement; and the chief of staff roles are all currently unfilled, the records say.

Some staff described a bottleneck at the Bureau of Industry and Security, accusing its chief — Jeffrey Kessler, a top deputy to Lutnick — of "micromanaging" and blocking enforcement against companies suspected of smuggling chips.

"He made everything go through him. Literally every possible decision, the most minor things. It's impossible for one person to manage that level of things," one former employee under Lutnick told CBS News.

"He didn't want to make any decisions on his own. He would want you to make a memo and he would say, 'Package it up with options for me to bring to a decision maker,' which always cracked me up. Because it's like, who are you? A concerned citizen?"

"The career workforce felt frustrated and stymied," said one former staffer from the previous administration, who is close to many who remained in the department. "They felt like they were unable to do their jobs because [Kessler and Lutnick] were standing in their way."

The former staff members told CBS News that the critical view of Lutnick and his deputy was widely shared in the department.

Cabinet members have even voiced criticism, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent telling CNBC last week that Lutnick failed to follow through on chip ban enforcement supported by Treasury, the State Department and others in the administration.

"Commerce has the pen. You would have to ask them about their internal processes," Bessent told the channel.

"I am frustrated when President Trump made it very clear that China should not receive any Nvidia chips above" a certain sophistication, Bessent said.