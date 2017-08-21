How to watch Trump’s address to the nation on Afghanistan

President Trump will address the nation Monday night with an update on "the path forward for America's engagement in Afghanistan and South Asia," a White House statement said Sunday.

Speaking at Fort Myer in Arlington, Virginia, Mr. Trump is expected to announce the deployment of 4,000 additional U.S. troops to Afghanistan, meeting the request of commanders in the field. He's also expected to talk about what actions the U.S. will take to press Pakistan to stop acting as a safe haven for terrorists.

President Trump's address to the nation:

The head of U.S. Central Command, Gen. Joseph Votel, visited both Afghanistan and Pakistan this weekend to lay the groundwork for the announcement. And the president and his national security team met Friday at Camp David to discuss military strategy for the region.

Officials in the region, as well as those in Washington, D.C., say Mr. Trump's plans may further be altered until Monday night's announcement. Secretary Mattis told reporters on Sunday that the president himself "wanted to talk to the American people."

The Associated Press pointed out that this will be Mr. Trump's first formal address to the nation as president, and it comes after a period of isolation for him, following his comments about racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.