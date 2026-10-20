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The way you approach an end-of-life planning conversation can make a big difference in the outcome. MonthiraYodtiwong/Getty Images

There are some financial conversations families can put off without much consequence, but a discussion about end-of-life plans with aging family members isn't necessarily one of them. Without a clear understanding of what an aging parent wants, adult children may eventually have to make difficult financial, medical and logistical decisions with little guidance — and could end up doing so during an already stressful time.

Still, bringing up the subject can be uncomfortable. Talking about wills, medical wishes, funeral arrangements or who will handle the finances if a parent becomes incapacitated can feel intrusive, particularly when a parent is still healthy and independent. Parents may also be reluctant to discuss their finances with their children or may view the conversation as unnecessary.

But end-of-life planning involves more than just determining what happens to someone's assets after they die. It can also affect how bills are paid, how medical decisions are handled and how family members navigate an emergency. So, while there may never be a perfect time to start the discussion, the way adult children approach it can make a significant difference. How exactly should you do that, though? That's what we'll consider below.

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How to talk to your parents about end-of-life planning

End-of-life planning can cover a lot of ground, and trying to address everything in one conversation can quickly become overwhelming. A more manageable approach may be to start with the most important questions and build from there. Here's how to best approach it:

Choose the right moment

A conversation about end-of-life planning is unlikely to go well if it comes without context or when everyone is distracted. Look for a natural opening instead, such as when a parent is updating a retirement plan, reviewing insurance coverage or after the family has dealt with an aging relative's estate.

The goal doesn't have to be to complete an entire checklist in one sitting. The first conversation may simply be about whether plans exist and where important documents are kept. Starting there can make it easier to return to more detailed issues later.

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Make it about their wishes

How the subject is framed matters, too. Asking parents what they want in terms of end-of-life planning can feel very different from telling them what they need to do to prepare for it. That keeps the focus on preserving the parent's control over future decisions rather than shifting that control to their adult children.

For example, the discussion might center on who they would want making medical or financial decisions if they could no longer make those decisions themselves. It could also cover whether they have preferences for long-term care, funeral arrangements or how certain assets should be handled.

Cover the essential legal and financial documents

Once parents are comfortable discussing their plans, it can help to determine which documents are already in place. That may include a will, durable financial power of attorney, health care power of attorney or proxy and an advance health care directive.

It's also worth discussing beneficiary designations on retirement accounts, life insurance policies and other financial accounts. Those designations can play an important role in determining where certain assets go, so they should generally be reviewed periodically and after major life changes.

Parents may also want to consult an estate planning attorney or financial professional to determine which documents and strategies make sense for their circumstances.

Talk about the financial details that could matter in an emergency

Adult children don't necessarily need a detailed accounting of every dollar their parents have. That said, they may need enough information to know where to turn if something happens. That could mean knowing where important documents are stored, which banks or financial institutions hold accounts, whether a parent has life insurance or long-term care coverage and how to contact their attorney, financial advisor or insurance agent. It may also be useful to understand how recurring household expenses are paid.

Digital information can matter as well. Parents may have online financial accounts, subscriptions and other digital assets that someone will eventually need to manage. Creating a secure plan for accessing that information now can prevent unnecessary complications in the future.

Don't assume one conversation will settle everything

End-of-life plans can change, meaning a parent's finances, health, family circumstances or preferences may look very different five or 10 years from now. As a result, this discussion may work better as an ongoing family conversation rather than a one-time event. Plans can be revisited after major events such as retirement, the death of a spouse, a move, a significant health change or a major change in assets.

And if a parent isn't ready to discuss the issue the first time it comes up, pushing for immediate answers could make future conversations more difficult. It may ultimately be more productive to explain why the information matters and revisit the subject later.

The bottom line

Talking to parents about end-of-life planning can be uncomfortable, but avoiding the subject can leave families with far more difficult decisions later. The objective isn't to take control of a parent's finances or dictate what their plans should look like. It's to understand what they want and make sure the right documents and information are accessible if they're ever needed. Starting with a few basic questions can make the process less daunting. From there, families can gradually address the legal, financial and medical details — and revisit those plans as circumstances change.