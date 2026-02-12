We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Getting your credit card rate down to single digits is possible right now, but it requires strategic action. Alfieri/Getty Images

Credit card interest rates are currently sitting at very high levels overall, with the average credit card APR hovering above 22% as of early 2026. For the large number of Americans carrying balances month to month, today's high-rate landscape translates to hundreds or even thousands of dollars in compounded interest charges annually. And, considering that the total U.S. credit card debt recently surpassed $1.28 trillion, the financial strain these rates are causing is now palpable across households nationwide.

What's perhaps equally frustrating, though, is that while the overall rate landscape is shifting in favor of borrowers, credit card rates remain an anomaly. While the Federal Reserve lowered its benchmark rate multiple times late last year, offering relief from high rates on mortgages and other loan products, credit card rates remain stubbornly elevated. Card issuers are notoriously slow to pass savings along, after all, and the disparity has created a difficult situation for those managing existing debt.

That said, you aren't necessarily stuck with the high rates that were issued when opening your credit card accounts. There are legitimate pathways to secure single-digit interest rates on your credit card debt right now — but how exactly can you do that?

Find out how to get help with your high-rate debt today.

How to secure single-digit credit card rates this February

Getting your credit card rate down to single digits requires you to understand your options and take strategic action. While not every method works for every situation, at least one of the approaches outlined below could substantially reduce what you're paying in interest:

Apply for a 0% balance transfer credit card

Balance transfer cards remain one of the most direct routes to dramatically lower interest rates. Many balance transfer cards currently offer 0% APR for 12 to 21 months on transferred balances, though you'll typically pay a 3% to 5% transfer fee in return. If you have good to excellent credit (generally a score above 670), though, you could move your high-rate debt to one of these promotional offers and pay nothing in interest during the intro period. The key is having a solid repayment plan to eliminate the balance before the regular APR kicks back in.

Learn how the right debt relief strategy could benefit you now.

Request a hardship program from your card issuer

Credit card companies operate hardship programs specifically designed for customers who are experiencing financial difficulties. These programs vary by card issuer, but they can reduce your interest rate to as low as 0% to 8% for a set period, often six months to a year. You'll need to call your issuer directly and explain your situation, whether it's job loss, medical expenses or other financial challenges. The issuer may temporarily close your account to new purchases if you enroll in this type of program, but the interest savings can still be substantial.

Enroll in a debt management plan

Credit counseling agencies can negotiate directly with credit card companies on your behalf to secure reduced interest rates, typically between 6% and 10%. With a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency, you'll make a single monthly payment to the credit counseling agency, which then distributes funds to your creditors, streamlining your payments while also dropping your rates down to single digits in many cases. These plans usually require you to close the enrolled credit card accounts to avoid racking up more debt, but the reduced rates can save you thousands of dollars in interest.

Negotiate directly with your credit card issuer

Sometimes the most straightforward approach works best. If you have a solid payment history with your credit card issuer, you may want to call and request a lower interest rate. Have your talking points ready: Emphasize your payment history, mention competing offers you've received and be prepared to explain how a lower rate would help you pay down your balance faster. Success rates vary, but cardholders who simply ask for a rate reduction will often get it if the card issuer sees value in retaining them as a customer.

Consider a debt consolidation loan

While you won't directly impact your credit card rates by taking this route, a debt consolidation loan can offer a fixed interest rate that's well below typical credit card APRs, especially if you have good credit. Rates on personal loans currently range from around 7% to 12% for well-qualified borrowers, meaning that paying off your credit card debt with this type of loan could effectively lower the interest you're paying to the single-digit range. You'll also get a fixed monthly payment and a clear payoff date, which can provide structure that revolving credit card debt lacks.

The bottom line

Single-digit credit card rates aren't just for those with perfect credit or new account promotions. Whether through balance transfers, hardship programs, debt management plans or direct negotiation, multiple paths exist to dramatically reduce what you're paying in credit card interest. If you're going to try these approaches, though, it makes sense to take action now rather than let another month of high interest charges accumulate. So, take time to compare your options, consider your credit situation and financial goals and choose the strategy that best positions you to eliminate your high-rate debt for good.