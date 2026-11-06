How to save on car insurance in 2027: Take these steps now

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Right now is a good time to rethink what you're paying for car insurance coverage to ensure it makes financial sense. CatLane/Getty Images

Car insurance is one of those expenses that can quietly eat away at your budget. You might maintain a clean driving record, go years without filing a claim and still open your car insurance renewal notice to find that your policy premiums have increased. And while those increases may seem unavoidable, the amount you're paying for car insurance today isn't necessarily what you need to pay going forward.

That's worth considering as this year comes to a close. Car insurers have spent the last several years adjusting premiums in response to higher vehicle repair costs, expensive replacement parts and rising claim expenses. Those pressures have made affordable coverage harder to find for many drivers, including those who haven't had an accident or received a traffic ticket recently.

But with 2027 approaching, there's an opportunity to rethink what you're paying for coverage and determine whether your current policy still makes financial sense. And making certain changes before the new year could put you in a better position to keep your insurance costs manageable over the next year.

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How to save on car insurance in 2027

You don't necessarily have to wait until your auto insurance policy renews to start cutting your car insurance costs. Here are several steps worth taking now to potentially lower your premiums in 2027:

Compare quotes from multiple insurers

One of the most effective ways to find cheaper car insurance is to compare what different car insurance companies charge for the same coverage. Insurers use different formulas to calculate car insurance premiums, meaning the same driver could receive significantly different quotes depending on the company.

So, start by requesting quotes from at least three insurers, including your current car insurance provider. And, make sure you're comparing identical liability limits, deductibles and optional coverages so you can accurately evaluate the prices.

Don't assume your existing insurer will offer the most competitive rate simply because you've been a customer for years, either. Switching car insurance providers could still result in meaningful savings.

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Review your coverage and deductibles

Your car insurance needs may have changed since you originally purchased your policy. For example, if you're driving an older vehicle that's declined substantially in value, you may no longer need the same level of comprehensive or collision coverage.

So, review your car insurance policy to identify coverage that may no longer make financial sense. You can also consider increasing your deductible, which typically lowers your car insurance premium in exchange for paying more out of pocket if you file a claim.

Just be careful about cutting too much coverage. Maintaining adequate liability protection is important and any deductible you select should be an amount you could comfortably afford after an accident.

Ask about discounts you aren't receiving

Car insurance companies offer numerous discounts, but you may not automatically receive every discount you qualify for. For example, you could potentially save by bundling your auto and homeowners or renters insurance, enrolling in automatic payments, paying your premium in full or completing an approved defensive driving course.

Some car insurance companies also offer discounts for vehicles with certain safety features or for drivers who maintain a clean driving record. In turn, it makes sense to contact your insurer before the end of this year to review your eligibility and find out whether additional savings could apply to your next policy term.

Consider a usage-based insurance program

If you drive relatively few miles or practice consistently safe driving habits, usage-based car insurance could be worth exploring. These programs typically use a mobile app or device to monitor factors such as mileage, braking, acceleration and driving times. Depending on the insurer and program, demonstrating safer driving habits behind the wheel could qualify you for discounted premiums.

However, some usage-based insurance programs can also result in higher rates based on your driving behavior. Before enrolling, then, be sure to ask how your information will be used, whether participation could increase your premiums and what savings are realistically available.

Update your annual mileage estimate

If your driving habits have changed, your insurer may still be calculating your premiums based on an outdated mileage estimate. For example, if you've started working remotely, changed jobs or reduced your commute, you may be driving considerably less than when you purchased your policy.

Contact your car insurer to update your estimated annual mileage and ask whether you qualify for a low-mileage discount. The savings won't necessarily be substantial, but even a modest reduction could help lower your insurance expenses throughout 2027.

Check your policy's renewal date now

Waiting until your auto insurance renewal notice arrives could leave you scrambling to compare coverage and prices before your next premium is due. Instead, check when your current policy expires and set aside time to review your options several weeks beforehand. This gives you an opportunity to compare insurers, evaluate discounts and make changes without rushing.

You can generally switch insurers before your car insurance policy expires, too. If you take that route, though, you should be sure to check for cancellation fees and ensure your replacement coverage begins before your existing policy ends.

The bottom line

You can't control every factor that determines your car insurance premiums, but you have more influence over what you pay than you might realize. Comparing quotes, reviewing your coverage and taking advantage of available discounts could help you enter 2027 with a more affordable policy. And you don't have to make dramatic changes to see results. Even small adjustments could add up to meaningful savings over the course of a year. The important thing is to start evaluating your options now rather than automatically accepting another renewal at your current rate.