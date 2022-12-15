How to participate in the "Kindness Goes Viral" challenge

A single act of kindness can have a ripple effect. This holiday season, Steve Hartman, the correspondent for CBS News' iconic "On The Road" franchise and CBS Mornings' "Kindness 101," is calling on you to do something kind — big or small — for someone else this month.

"Under the right conditions and with a little luck, a simple act of kindness can change the world," said Hartman. "We have seen the proof and we've done the math. Now we just need America to take up the challenge."

Hartman explained that he "hatched a plan" to spread kindness across the globe after witnessing countless stories of compassion and character.

"We certainly have more than enough receptive hosts. I mean, who isn't open to more kindness in their life?!" Hartman said.

A few ideas: Buy a coffee for the person in line behind you. Launch a donation drive at work. Volunteer for a worthy cause. Get creative! The sky's the limit when it comes to being kind — and the potential impact of your kindness is limitless.

Share a photo or video of your act of kindness on Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #KindnessGoesViral for a chance to be featured on CBS News platforms. Please be sure to get the permission of anyone included in that photo or video before sharing it with us.

Watch "The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman," a one-hour special airing Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS to see just how far one act of kindness can go. You can also stream it on-demand on Paramount+ starting Thursday, Dec. 29.