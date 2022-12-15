Watch CBS News

“The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral with Steve Hartman" | Trailer

Steve Hartman, the correspondent for CBS News’ iconic “On The Road” franchise and CBS Mornings’ “Kindness 101,” is on a mission to ignite a global wave of kindness — and he’s asking for your help. Hartman shares several stories of compassion and character in the one-hour special “The Gift: Kindness Goes Viral,” airing Wednesday, Dec. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting Thursday, Dec. 29. But he wants to hear from you, too. Share a photo or video of your act of kindness this holiday season using the hashtag #KindnessGoesViral for a chance to be featured on CBS News platforms.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.