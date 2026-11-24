We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The use of "buy now, pay later" when online shopping for the holidays can lead to debt issues if you're not careful. Fiordaliso/Getty Images

In the online shopping era, it's arguably never been easier to use a "buy now, pay later" (BNPL) service to turn a big purchase into smaller installment payments. According to a recent Gallup poll, about half of Americans say they've used BNPL online, and its use is more common in lower-income households.

BNPL is particularly attractive during the holidays, when many people shop for family members, friends, and even colleagues. For some, it's worth using such a service to take advantage of a sale price, or to stretch their holiday budget a little further.

But the payments on BNPL always come due, and holiday shopping payments will come back around in January and February. Below, we'll outline what to keep in mind while using these services, and how to manage your usage if it leads to debt issues.

Learn about the credible ways to manage your debt this holiday season here.

How to manage 'buy now, pay later' during the holidays

Holiday spending can add up quickly, and installment plans push part of the bill into the new year. By January, the gifts are opened, the credit card statements have arrived and rent and utilities are due – then, comes a payment that looked painless in the weeks before. The risk grows with every additional plan you take on at once.

On top of that, other costs tend to pop up at the beginning of the year, further stretching budgets. For example, health care deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums typically reset on January 1, so someone who finished paying for the year in December starts over in the new year.

This may force a choice about which payments are more important to make. Depending on the lender, a late payment on a BNPL can mean fees and some lenders now report missed payments to the credit bureaus. When used responsibly, BNPL won't necessarily set you back. If you're considering using it during the holidays, consider utilizing a few habits to keep payments and fees from piling up:

List every active plan: Write down the lender, balance, payment amount and due date for each purchase you make.

Write down the lender, balance, payment amount and due date for each purchase you make. Turn on autopay, with a cushion: Autopay prevents forgotten payments, but only if the account you want to use can cover them. Leave a buffer so a payment doesn't trigger an overdraft in case other costs pop up.

Autopay prevents forgotten payments, but only if the account you want to use can cover them. Leave a buffer so a payment doesn't trigger an overdraft in case other costs pop up. Set a reminder to check in: A monthly or even weekly calendar alert to review balances and upcoming due dates is worth the time and effort.

A monthly or even weekly calendar alert to review balances and upcoming due dates is worth the time and effort. Know what a missed payment triggers: What actually happens if you miss a payment? Late fees, a frozen account and credit reporting guidelines vary by lender, so double-check the terms before you check out. If you do miss a payment, consider asking the lender to waive the fee.

Learn about the top debt relief options for dealing with BNPL debt now.

How to deal with BNPL debt

One of the biggest issues with BNPL is its normalization of debt. Frequent use of these services is understandable – they are convenient, and often presented as low-cost. But you may quickly find that BNPL, alongside credit card debt or personal loans, can create a hole that's difficult to dig out of.

If you find that you need help with debt management, you have a few options. One path is a debt management plan through a nonprofit credit counseling agency, which can review your budget and negotiate lower interest rates and waived fees. Another is a balance transfer credit card with a 0% introductory rate, which can give you time to pay down debt without interest. These cards typically charge a transfer fee and generally require good credit, and issuers may differ on whether you can use one to pay off BNPL balances, so ask before you apply.

Debt settlement is a different strategy, which involves negotiating to pay less than you owe. It often comes with fees and credit damage, however. Whichever route you consider, be wary of anyone charging large upfront fees, and walk away from promises to make debt disappear. There is no magic wand when it comes to debt – just responsible management.

The bottom line

BNPL itself isn't the problem. The trouble starts when repayment takes a back seat to other costs, and the holidays make that easier than usual. The simplest way to stay out of trouble is to pay up front when the money is already in your account. A 0% installment plan turns a straightforward purchase into something more complicated. If you do identify a good opportunity to use BNPL, stay on top of your arrangement, understand the consequences of a late payment and don't be afraid to ask for help if you need it.