Credit card debt forgiveness could be a viable debt relief solution for borrowers to explore as they head into 2027. Kmatta/Getty Images

With the holiday season quickly approaching and spending for millions of Americans expected to spike, a new concern is growing in importance – what to do about rising credit card debt. Credit card debt levels surged in the most recently reported quarter, up $21 billion to a total of $1.26 trillion in the second quarter of 2026. And with the average credit card interest rate sitting over 20% currently, making the minimum payments will do little to reduce what you owe. Against this backdrop and the understanding that what you currently owe right is likely to be considerably less than what you will once the holidays conclude, it may be valuable to evaluate your debt relief options now, before your financial health deteriorates any further.

One critical one to consider is credit card debt forgiveness, which can provide the financial solution you need to pay down your debt and regain your financial independence. But this unique option won't be available to every borrower, as qualifications will need to be met in order to wipe out a portion of your existing debt. Before relying on this as the solution to your credit card debt issues, it helps to know how to qualify. Below, we'll detail the parameters borrowers should know heading into 2027 so that they're well-positioned to address their lingering credit card debt issues.

Learn more about your credit card debt forgiveness qualifications now.

How to qualify for credit card debt forgiveness in 2027

While the specific eligibility criteria for a credit card debt forgiveness program will vary based on the servicer, generally, applicants looking to be approved should expect to have these three items, either now or when they formally apply in 2027:

Debt amounts of at least $7,500

Typically, borrowers will need at least $7,500 in credit card debt to qualify for forgiveness, though the threshold amount may rise to $10,000, depending on the servicer. So if you only owe a few thousand dollars, or less, you'll have to explore alternative debt relief strategies instead. That doesn't mean that a debt management program, credit counseling, or DIY methods like the snowball or debt avalanche methods won't help (they may). But it does mean that a forgiveness plan won't be possible unless your debt load rises even further.

Compare the top debt relief options available to you here.

Proof of financial hardship

Credit card debt forgiveness can result in up to 50% of your existing debt balance being forgiven, once the program is completed. But it won't just happen because you want it, and it won't just happen because you've met the minimum debt load threshold.

You'll also need to be able to provide proof of financial hardship that's preventing you from making your payments as agreed to. This could be documentation demonstrating a job loss, medical issue, divorce or something else. Consider gathering these documents now, before formally applying, to help expedite the process once you found a servicer you want to work with.

An already demonstrated inability to repay

It may feel counterintuitive, but if you're already behind on your monthly payments, it demonstrates to servicers and credit card companies that you need help now. A demonstrated inability to repay your debt underscores the urgency of your issue.

On the other hand, if you've been making payments each month, even if they're just minimal, it indicates to borrowers that you can pay back what you owe, even if it's not as quickly or in as large an amount as you'd prefer.

The bottom line

Qualifying for credit card debt forgiveness will depend on a series of factors, including the amount that's currently outstanding, legitimate proof of financial hardship that underscores your inability to make your payments and a history of being behind on payments. That said, the specific requirements may vary depending on the servicer, so be sure to ask questions and understand the parameters before getting started. And don't forget to examine your alternative debt relief options, too, which may be more applicable (and with less credit damage) than a forgiveness plan offers.