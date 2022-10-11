How to get paid taking surveys online

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking to put some extra cash in your pocket without taking on a second job or side hustle, then consider online surveys. Both your time and opinion are valuable, so why not get paid for them?

One of the biggest benefits of getting paid to take surveys (aside from the obvious) is that you can create your own schedule. You won't have to worry about it conflicting with your work day.

Plus, it's easy to get started. You just have to sign up for an account and follow the prompts.

How to get paid for taking surveys

There are a few simple steps you need to take in order to make money by completing surveys or participating in focus groups online.

Set up and complete an online profile

Start taking online surveys whenever you're available

Earn points (the number of points you earn will translate to the rewards or cash you'll receive)

It only takes a few minutes to make a profile. Create one today and start earning rewards right away!

You may have to fit certain criteria in order to be eligible for various surveys. When you set up your profile, make sure you thoroughly answer any questionnaires and fill in empty fields. The more complete your profile is the more opportunities you'll receive to complete surveys. You can start and stop a survey whenever you want. Just note that you won't receive any points (or rewards) unless you complete the survey fully.

3 paid survey sites to consider

There are several popular online survey sites that you can check out to see which makes the most sense for you.

Survey Junkie

Survey Junkie, an online market research community owned by the customer experience platform DISQO, Inc., offers several ways to participate. It mainly depends on how much time and energy you want to spend.

If you want to stick to the basics, just fill out your profile and the surveys you're eligible to take will appear in your dashboard. Users looking to earn even more rewards can opt into their Survey Junkie Pulse community and automatically share their browsing habits and history.

Are you ready to give it a try? Test Survey Junkie out today and see if the extra cash is worth it.

Before you begin your first survey, you may be wondering: Why am I getting paid for my opinion? On its website, Survey Junkie explains that the information is used to sell and deliver information and trends to the market research industry and other clients.

"We believe consumers like you deserve better products and services, and we built Survey Junkie to help you share information with brands and market researchers, so they better understand consumers," Survey Junkie explains in its terms of service, which includes a link to its privacy policy.

Survey Junkie says you can make up to $40 per month if you complete around three surveys each day. You can redeem points earned via surveys through PayPal or bank transfer or request gift cards to places like Amazon or Target.

Swagbucks

Like Survey Junkie, you'll also earn points, which can be redeemed for gift cards or PayPal cash, for taking surveys on Swagbucks. There's also an opportunity for cash-back shopping at thousands of participating retailers and exclusive deals offered to Swagbucks members.

Here are some options you can participate in to earn Swagbucks points:

Online surveys: Stick to the basics by answering surveys - each worth anywhere between 100 to 300 points - about various products and offerings.

Stick to the basics by answering surveys - each worth anywhere between 100 to 300 points - about various products and offerings. Daily poll: You can answer Swagbucks' poll each day.

You can answer Swagbucks' poll each day. Swagbucks LIVE: Watch and participate in Swagbucks' live trivia games.



Watch and participate in Swagbucks' live trivia games. Sign up for new services: Sign up for new services offered by Swagbucks.

Sign up for new services offered by Swagbucks. Surf the web: Use Swagbucks' Yahoo! powered search engine. You can also earn extra points by installing the Swagbucks browser extension.

Use Swagbucks' Yahoo! powered search engine. You can also earn extra points by installing the Swagbucks browser extension. Download the mobile app: Watch videos, play games or take surveys on the Swagbucks mobile app.

This list isn't exhaustive and there are even more ways to utilize Swagbucks. Make sure you head to their website and check out the full list of offerings. Create a profile now to get started.

According to Swagbucks, most members can earn anywhere between $50 to $200 a month, depending on their efforts.

"It's a fun side gig or sideline to make money when you have got some spare time. And of course, there are plenty of power users who earn in the 4 or 5 figures every year using Swagbucks," the site states.

Branded Surveys

Branded Surveys, which dubs itself one of the world's leading market research communities with around 3 million users, also offers users opportunities to make some extra money and rewards.

It works just like the other sites: You create a free login, answer a few questions about yourself and then start taking surveys for points. You can take an unlimited number of surveys, as long as you're qualified and eligible to take them.

"Simply put, the more time you spend taking surveys, the more money you can make," Branded Surveys says on its website, noting you can make anywhere from $0.50 to $5 per survey, depending on how long it is.

Again, make sure you read every website's terms of service and privacy policy before signing up.

"To be safe, always read the terms and conditions, read real member reviews, and flag down big claims. Taking paid surveys is a proven way to make money, however, it is not a get-rich-quick scheme!" Branded Surveys notes.