When it comes to financial products and services what's right for one person may not be suitable for someone else. Similarly, what may be expensive for one consumer may be reasonable for another. The benefits are generally tied to one's personal financial circumstances and goals.

With that being said, some general guidelines are applicable across the board: keep your credit score high, your interest rates low, and ensure you have the appropriate insurance coverage for you and your loved ones.

The latter recommendation is essential for pet owners. Owning a pet can be a joyous and rich experience for many years. But it can also be stressful and expensive. Fortunately, pet insurance companies can help reduce both the anxiety of pet ownership and the corresponding costs.

How to get the best pet insurance

While there are multiple ways to secure the best pet insurance policy for your needs, here are three to consider now:

By speaking with your veterinarian

Not only can your vet treat your pet for any illnesses or emergency procedures they may need, but they can also help you build a personalized pet insurance plan. Your veterinarian is already familiar with your specific pet and their medical history. They're also generally well-versed with your pet's breed and any medical conditions they're predisposed to. As a result, they can help you tailor a pet insurance plan to only what you need now - or may need in the short term. By taking this approach you can ensure that you don't unnecessarily pay for protections that your cat or dog are unlikely to need.

By knowing your budget

As mentioned at the start, what's "best" for one person may not be the same for another. This is particularly true when it comes to costs. Accordingly, by knowing your budget and what you can and cannot afford you can better build a pet insurance plan that works best for you. Maybe you can afford many of the bells and whistles, at which point a comprehensive plan and all that it entails may be best. Or, maybe you just want to be covered in the worst-case scenario (which also tends to be more expensive). In this case, an accident-only policy that protects against things like broken bones and swallowed objects may be more than sufficient.

By both knowing what you want and understanding what you can afford you can improve your chances of securing the best pet insurance for your animal.

By familiarizing yourself with breeds

If you already have a dog or cat then you should prioritize a policy now while your pet is still young and healthy (and, consequently, costs are relatively low). However, if you don't have a pet yet - and are considering insuring a future one - then it helps to familiarize yourself with different dog and cat breeds. Understand that cats are typically cheaper to insure than dogs and that certain breeds are more expensive than others.

English Springer Spaniels, Miniature Yorkshire Terriers and Goldendoodles are some of the cheapest dogs to insure while Newfoundlands, Dogue de Bordeauxs and Jack Russel Terriers are generally the most expensive. Bombay, Siberian and Domestic Shorthair cats, meantime, are some of the cheapest cats to insure while Abyssinian, Persian and Ragdolls breeds are more costly.

In short: not all dogs and cats cost the same to insure so if you want to insure a prospective pet (and don't want to break the bank to do so), it pays to do your research first.

The bottom line

