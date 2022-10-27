We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Applying for pet insurance isn't as arduous as health insurance is for humans. But you should still be smart about it. Stephanie/Getty Images

Pet insurance provides owners with both medical care for their dog or cat and financial support by ensuring they're protected during times of illness and emergencies.

In exchange for a minimal fee each month (cheaper if paid annually), owners can rest assured knowing that their furry friend is safe and secure. And if any emergencies do arise, they'll have the financial support to get through it.

While the benefits of having pet insurance are clear, many owners don't know how to get a policy up and running. There are some simple steps they can take now, however, before rates rise.

How to get pet insurance now

Applying for pet insurance isn't as arduous as health life insurance is for humans. But you should still be smart about it. Here are three steps to get you started today.

Determine how much coverage you want

Pet insurance policies come in all shapes and sizes.

If you just want a baseline level of pet insurance to cover routine visits and maybe some annual shots then you can sign up for an insurance plan that offers just that. And if you want a more robust plan that covers the above and additional items like surgical procedures and prescriptions then you can find a plan that covers those, too.

If you want cheap pet insurance you can opt for an accident-only policy, which will only cover you for incidents like broken bones or items swallowed (but it won't break the bank either).

First, determine which kind of coverage is appropriate for your pet (and your budget). Then move on to exploring providers. A pet insurance expert can help guide you, too.

Shop and compare providers

As is the case when you do most of your financial planning and research, it pays to shop around. Compare at least three pet insurance providers to get an idea of what's out there - and what provider could potentially work best for you.

Just make sure to do an apples-to-apples comparison. So, if you get a quote for a 1-year-old, 50-pound dog, then get a quote for the same age, weight and breed type from a second and third provider, too. This will ensure that you have an accurate estimate to evaluate. Compare your options by using the table below.

Choose the best plan

If you've successfully completed the first two steps above then it should be easy to find a plan that works best for you. Just keep in mind some general guidelines that apply across most pet insurance providers:

Dogs are generally more expensive to insure than cats (especially these breeds

Pre-existing conditions can be eliminated from protections (so it's best to act early before any nagging health issues complicate things).

Rates are cheaper for younger pets (this is why new pet owners should get a plan early on

You won't have service coverage on the spot (instead pet insurance providers will reimburse you

The bottom line

Pet insurance offers unique financial protection for both pets and owners. But don't just rush into it. Determine what coverage you want (and need), shop around for providers and then choose the most cost-effective and reliable option.

