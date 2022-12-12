We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While every pet and pet insurance provider is unique, there are ways an owner can better secure a personalized plan.

With all of the different insurance types currently on the market, it can become difficult to determine which ones are the most valuable and cost-effective.

There are recommended ways, for example, that one could secure inexpensive life insurance. There are also some effective methods to use in order to optimize your travel insurance, particularly during the holiday season.

While pet insurance isn't one of the more traditional insurance types, there are still steps owners can take to get their money's worth. One way they can do this is by personalizing their policy for their specific cat or dog. But how do you secure a personalized pet insurance plan? And when can you get it?

How to get personalized pet insurance

While every pet and pet insurance provider is unique, there are two primary ways an owner can better secure a personalized plan:

By consulting their veterinarian

This may sound unusual since many adults don't first go to their primary care physician before signing up for a health insurance plan. Pet insurance, however, works differently.

Your vet can help you tailor any insurance plan to the pet you have. They're already involved with the long-term treatment of your animal and see a variety of similar issues each day. By consulting your veterinarian, you can more accurately personalize your pet insurance coverage to only what you need now - or may need in the future. This way you won't wind up paying for protections you're unlikely to use.

Veterinarians also know which breeds are likely to suffer from hereditary conditions. Accordingly, they can predict with some certainty what health conditions to have coverage for.

There are certain dog breeds, for example, that are predisposed to medical ailments. A German Shepherd is more likely to need a medical procedure for hip dysplasia than most other dog types. English bulldogs and other "flat-faced" dogs often suffer from Brachycephalic Airway Obstruction Syndrome (BAOS).

Your veterinarian already knows all of this. So don't be afraid to ask for their expertise. Your vet can be the difference between having coverage and having the coverage you can actually use.

By acting early on

You'll never be able to get more coverage for as low a cost as you do when your pet is young. When your dog or cat is young and healthy they won't be considered nearly as riskier to insure as they will be as they advance in age. Accordingly, many insurance providers will offer comprehensive care for a limited cost to owners of new pets.

"Your price is based on three factors: age, breed and location," pet insurer Fetch by The Dodo explains. "Younger pets tend to cost less to insure than older ones, and since certain breeds of dogs and cats are prone to different medical issues, your pet's breed can affect your price as well."

As your pet ages, you will likely pay a higher premium. But that's only one downside. You also may be disqualified from certain protections due to age or pre-existing conditions. It's important to note that pet insurance providers don't cover pre-existing conditions until they've cleared for a select time period (this varies by insurer).

But if you act now when your pet is young, costs will be minimal and the insurance policies and options to choose from will be extensive.

The bottom line

Pet insurance provides owners a unique opportunity to protect both their pet and their bank account. By personalizing a plan with their vet, however, and by acting when their pet is young, they can get a better return on their investment.