If you've been waiting for federal regulators to automatically wipe medical debt from your credit report, you might be waiting a while longer. This week, a federal court ruling struck down a Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rule that would have removed all medical debt from credit reports nationwide. The decision means millions of Americans will continue to see their credit scores dragged down by healthcare bills they're struggling to pay.

The now-blocked rule would have had a big impact on those with lingering medical bills, as the CFPB estimated it would have boosted credit scores by an average of 20 points for millions of people, potentially opening doors to better mortgage rates, car loans and job opportunities. But it appears that medical bills will remain part of credit histories for now, so if you have unpaid medical debt remaining on your credit report, you'll need to take action yourself.

What exactly can you do to keep medical debt from tanking your credit score, though? As it turns out, there are a few effective ways to get medical debt removed from your credit report.

5 ways to get medical debt off your credit report now

If medical bills are weighing down your credit or stressing your finances, the following strategies may help — and in some cases, could get the medical debt off your credit report entirely.

Dispute medical debts you don't owe

Errors in billing and reporting are common in healthcare, so before doing anything else, you may want to request copies of your credit reports from Experian, Equifax and TransUnion to see what's being reported. If you spot medical debts you've already paid or don't recognize, file a dispute with the credit bureaus. Under federal law, the credit bureaus must investigate and remove unverifiable or incorrect debts within 30 days. This is often the fastest way to eliminate medical debt from your report if it doesn't belong there.

Explore debt settlement to remove medical bills

If your medical debt has been sold to a collection agency, you may be able to negotiate a debt settlement and have a portion of your balance forgiven. Many debt collectors are open to settling for less than the full amount owed, and debt settlement lowers the balance by 30% to 50% on average. So, if you can afford to pay a portion of the medical bill, it may be worth pursuing this route. Just make sure you get any agreement in writing before sending in the payment.

Use a medical debt forgiveness program

Many hospitals and healthcare providers offer financial assistance programs to low- and moderate-income patients. These programs can reduce or even erase medical bills altogether, so they're typically worth pursuing if you have limited income and are trying to get rid of the medical debt on your credit report. Start by contacting your provider's billing department to ask about eligibility for charity care or hardship assistance. If they forgive the debt, you can request that the account be updated with the credit bureaus to reflect a zero balance or be deleted entirely.

Consider a debt management plan through a credit counselor

If medical bills are just one piece of a larger debt puzzle, a debt management plan through a credit counseling agency could help. These programs combine multiple debts into one monthly payment, often with reduced interest rates and fees. While debt management plans don't directly remove medical debt from your credit report, they can help you get current and avoid further credit damage. And, as you pay down balances over time, your credit profile should improve.

Check if your debt qualifies for removal under credit bureau policies

Experian, Equifax and TransUnion announced in 2023 that they would remove medical collections under $500 from consumer credit reports. If you have a small medical debt under that $500 threshold that's still appearing, it could be there in error. File a dispute with the bureaus to have it deleted.

The bottom line

The CFPB's rule was meant to offer sweeping relief from the credit damage of medical bills, and while a judge has blocked that relief, you still have options for dealing with unpaid medical debt. By disputing errors, negotiating settlements and tapping into available debt relief programs, you can take meaningful steps to get medical debt off your credit report and regain control of your finances in the process.