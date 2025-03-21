We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Over the past few years, high inflation and the elevated cost of living that comes with it have made it increasingly difficult for many Americans to stay on top of their finances. With everyday essentials like groceries and gas becoming more expensive, some consumers have had to rely on credit cards just to cover basic expenses. As a result, total U.S. credit card debt soared to a record $1.21 trillion by the end of 2024.

The financial strain caused by those issues is now evident. Credit card delinquencies have been rising, signaling that more households are struggling to make even the minimum payments on their accounts. Once missed payments start adding up, this type of high-rate debt can quickly spiral out of control, making it nearly impossible to pay off balances in a reasonable time frame. For example, at today's rates, it could take years to pay off a $10,000 balance, even with regular monthly payments.

For those overwhelmed by debt, credit card debt forgiveness could offer a path to relief. But how much could it actually save someone with a $10,000 balance this March? Let's break it down.

How much would debt forgiveness save you on $10,000 in credit card debt this March?

Credit card debt forgiveness refers to the process of settling a debt with your creditors for less than what's owed by negotiating with them directly or using a debt relief company to negotiate with your creditors.

If you work with a debt relief company, the experts at the company will work with you to create a repayment plan based on your income and expenses. Once the payment plan is created, you'll make monthly payments to your debt relief service and will stop making payments to your credit card issuers. The money from your monthly payments is then held in a special savings account until you have enough funds to settle what you owe.

After enough has been saved in the account, the debt relief company will begin negotiations with your credit card issuers, offering settlement amounts that are less than what you owe currently. If these negotiations are successful, a lump-sum payment is made and the remaining balance is forgiven.

Generally speaking, debt forgiveness reduces your balance by 30% to 50% on average. As such, the process can be a financial lifesaver for some borrowers. For example, here's what your debt forgiveness would look like on a $10,000 balance if a settlement reduced your balance by 30%, 40% or 50%:

30% settlement on $10,000 in credit card debt: $7,000 paid, $3,000 forgiven

$7,000 paid, $3,000 forgiven 40% settlement on $10,000 in credit card debt : $6,000 paid, $4,000 forgiven

$6,000 paid, $4,000 forgiven 50% settlement on $10,000 in credit card debt: $5,000 paid, $5,000 forgiven

And, to compare, here's what it would cost you to pay off a credit card with a $10,000 balance on a credit card with a 20.09% APR if you were making a monthly payment of $200 instead:

Starting balance: $10,000

$10,000 Time to payoff: 9 years, 2 months

9 years, 2 months Total interest paid: $11,857

$11,857 Total paid: $21,857

As illustrated above, it would take you more than nine years and cost you more than $11,800 in interest to pay down a $10,000 credit card balance if you were making minimum monthly payments of $200.

While the savings that credit card debt forgiveness offers can be substantial, there are some trade-offs. For starters, because you stop making payments on the debt you're trying to settle, your credit score may drop initially depending on where you started. Debt relief companies also typically charge between 15% to 25% of the settled amount for their services, and you could owe taxes on the forgiven portion of your debt, as the IRS considers it to be income.

Who qualifies for credit card debt forgiveness this March?

Generally speaking, to qualify for debt forgiveness, you typically need to have at least $5,000 to $10,000 in unsecured debt and prove that you're facing a financial hardship that makes it hard for you to pay down your debt. Hardships that might help you qualify for debt forgiveness include a job loss, a significant drop in income or medical bills.

The bottom line

Debt can feel overwhelming, but solutions like credit card debt forgiveness can provide much-needed relief for those struggling to keep up with payments. By negotiating a settlement, borrowers may be able to significantly reduce what they owe, avoiding years of costly interest and accelerating their path to financial stability. While there are some trade-offs, such as potential credit score impacts and service fees, the long-term benefits of reducing debt burdens can far outweigh these temporary setbacks.