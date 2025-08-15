We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With $100,000 at your disposal, you may be contemplating investing it in stocks, bonds or real estate. Simply keeping it in a savings account may not make sense considering the historic, better returns investors can secure by playing the stock market. At the same time, stock market performance has been hard to predict this year, with major lows and highs to account for and, potentially, significant ones still ahead. In this climate, having a six-figure amount of money that you can withdraw and deposit more into with ease may make sense. But with rates on traditional savings accounts barely existent, averaging just 0.38% now, and those on certificates of deposit (CD) accounts coming in exchange for savers forgoing access to their funds, it may seem like there's no viable home for your $100,000 now.

High-yield savings accounts, however, are worth a look. Interest rates on this account type are competitive with the best CDs, but unlike CDs, they won't require savers to lock their money away for months or even years. And with high rates and attractive terms still being offered by online banks now, it won't be too difficult to find the right high-yield savings account. Still, $100,000 is a large amount of money to put into any sort of savings account and the interest earnings will need to justify that decision. So, how much will a $100,000 high-yield savings account earn if opened now, in August 2025? That's what we'll break down below.

How much will a $100,000 high-yield savings account earn in 2025?

Calculating the prospective interest earnings on a high-yield savings account is always difficult to do with precision. Why? These accounts have variable rates that change over time based on the rate climate and market conditions. So, the rate you open the account with is unlikely to be static over time, especially with additional rate cuts courtesy of the Federal Reserve expected later this year. That said, rate cuts will impact high-yield savings accounts, but likely in small, gradual increments.

Here, then, is how much a $100,000 high-yield savings account opened at this point in 2025 can earn, on the assumption that the rate remains constant:

$100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.35% after three months: $1,070.20

$1,070.20 $100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.35% after six months: $2,151.85

$2,151.85 $100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.35% after nine months: $3,245.07

$3,245.07 $100,000 high-yield savings account at 4.35% after one year: $4,350.00

While the above calculations are done with a bit of speculation, it's important to remember that the Federal Reserve doesn't directly dictate rates on this account type. In other words, while rate cuts may be in play, it's unlikely that high-yield savings account rates will respond in direct proportion. And that's even assuming rate cuts are issued, which could change depending on a series of developing economic considerations.

The bottom line

Savers considering a $100,000 deposit into a high-yield savings account now can potentially earn one thousand dollars or more by acting promptly. But "potentially" isn't "guaranteed," so it's critical to weigh that variable rate structure closely against your other savings alternatives. By taking a measured and strategic approach, however, and with the rate climate still elevated, you should still be able to earn substantial interest on your money, regardless of which savings vehicle you ultimately choose.