We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the Federal Reserve expected to keep interest rates the same when it meets next month, certificates of deposit (CDs) provide a low-risk, high-reward way to earn a return on your money. While rates aren't as high as they were a couple of years ago, today's CD interest rates are still attractive, especially compared to the rates being offered on traditional savings accounts.

In addition to being a low-risk investment option, CDs offer another advantage: a fixed annual percentage yield (APY). Because your rate is fixed for the full CD term, these accounts ensure that you continue to earn at the same high rate even if rates fall in the future. But how much can you earn if you deposit a hefty amount — let's say $10,000 — into a CD account at today's rates?

How much will a $10,000 CD earn by 2026?

The average 1-year CD rate is 1.86% currently. However, if you shop around and compare lenders, the best CD offers have rates above 4% currently. Here's how much you could earn if you deposit $10,000 into CD accounts earning today's top rates:

9-month CD at 4.35% APY: $325.51 for a total of $10,325.51

$325.51 for a total of $10,325.51 1-year CD at 4.40% APY: $440.00 for a total of $10,440.00

$440.00 for a total of $10,440.00 18-month CD at 4.16% APY: $630.45 for a total of $10,630.45

To earn these types of returns, though, you'll need to do your homework. The key to finding the best CD rates is to shop around, says Mary Grace Roske, head of marketing at CD marketplace CDValet.

"One of the things we always emphasize for consumers shopping for CDs is to shop for the best rate," Roske says. "If you're just keeping your funds passively in a big bank and not checking on your returns on your CD you could be making … a quarter percent, but if you actively shopped in the market, you could be earning 4%."

How much would a $10,000 high-yield savings account earn by 2026?

CDs aren't your only option for earning a high rate of interest on your savings. High-yield savings accounts (HYSA) also offer higher rates than traditional savings accounts, but rates on these accounts are also variable, which means your rate can change monthly based on the wider rate environment.

Should rates on these accounts remain consistent, though, here's what you could earn by 2026 on a deposit of $10,000 at a rate of 4.75%, which is one of today's top HYSA rates:

9 months at 4.75% APY: $354.18 for a total of $10,354.18

$354.18 for a total of $10,354.18 1 year at 4.75% APY: $485.48 for a total of $10,475.00

$485.48 for a total of $10,475.00 18 months at 4.75% APY: $720.90 for a total of $10,720.90

While the above figures assume your APY won't change, you should still be prepared for your HYSA rate to adjust over time.

"The rate in the HYSA is subject to change," Roske says. "If you believe that interest rates are going down, then your earnings would be stronger if you put them in a CD where you have a fixed rate."

The bottom line

If you're a saver who wants to maximize the returns on your money, a CD could be a smart choice. After all, rates are high on these accounts and the fixed rate guarantees you'll continue to earn at that same great rate for the full term. For example, at today's rates, a $10,000 deposit into a CD can earn anywhere from $325.51 to $630.45 by 2026, but what you earn will depend on the CD term you choose, the rate you're offered and the amount you deposit into the account. Keep in mind, though, that you may have to pay a penalty if you withdraw money from your CD before it matures, so be sure to do your homework and ensure that the CD you choose is right for you.