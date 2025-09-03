Here's how much the average Social Security recipient earns monthly (and how to boost it)

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Retirement planning can feel like a balancing act, especially with the cost of living still climbing and interest rates fluctuating. And, with other hurdles like stock market volatility still looming, it makes sense that many seniors and soon-to-be retirees are now trying to figure out whether their retirement income will actually cover their expenses. One key part of that equation is determining how much your Social Security benefits will be, as these checks — which are issued monthly by the Social Security Administration — serve as the backbone of retirement income for millions of Americans.

But while Social Security often serves as a main source of retirement cash, the amount you will receive varies depending on factors like your work history, claiming age and earnings record. That's why some people manage comfortably on Social Security alone, while others will quickly realize they may need to explore additional income streams. So just how much does the average Social Security recipient earn each month, and what tools exist if you need to boost that income?

Here's how much the average Social Security recipient earns monthly

How much do most retirees actually get from Social Security each month? The average monthly benefit for retired workers is $1,976 for 2025. This gives you a general sense of what most Americans can expect to receive. However, there's actually a wide range of payments for beneficiaries. Some retirees with lower lifetime earnings may receive closer to $900 to $1,000 per month, while the highest earners who delayed claiming until age 70 could see monthly payments approaching $5,108 — the absolute maximum you can get for 2025.

There are a few different reasons for the varying amounts retirees receive, including the claiming age, which makes a big difference. If you start claiming Social Security benefits at age 62, your monthly check could be up to 30% smaller than if you waited until your full retirement age of 67. On the other hand, delaying benefits past full retirement age increases your monthly payment by roughly 8% per year up to age 70, resulting in a bigger check for the rest of your life.

Social Security also uses a progressive formula to calculate benefits based on the wages you earned before retirement, and lower-income workers generally get a higher percentage of their pre-retirement earnings replaced than higher earners. The Primary Insurance Amount (PIA) formula in 2025 uses bend points at $1,226 and $7,391 to determine exactly how your lifetime earnings translate into a monthly payment.

Annual cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) also help protect your monthly benefits from inflation over time, so the amount of your benefits could increase each year. For example, benefits increased about 2.5% for 2025, keeping pace with rising prices for essentials like food, housing and healthcare. Even with these adjustments, though, many retirees find that Social Security alone isn't enough to cover all their expenses, which is why planning for supplemental income is so important.

How to boost your retirement income now

For those looking to increase their monthly retirement cash flow, there are a few strategies that can help. Annuities, for example, allow you to turn a lump sum of your savings into a predictable monthly income stream, which can help fill in any gaps left behind by your monthly Social Security checks. There are multiple types of annuities, too, with fixed annuities offering stable payments, while variable or indexed options include some growth potential.

Senior homeowners can also consider a reverse mortgage to access the equity in their home without making monthly loan payments. This option can provide a reliable income boost, though fees and accruing interest, along with the other risks tied to reverse mortgages, make it crucial to plan carefully.

Other practical approaches include delaying Social Security to increase future benefits, supplementing that income with part-time work, or diversifying revenue through pensions, dividends or investment withdrawals. Combining these strategies may help reduce the risk of outliving your savings and offer you more flexibility to handle unexpected expenses.

The bottom line

While the average Social Security benefit of about $2,000 per month provides a solid foundation for retirement, it's rarely enough to fund a comfortable retirement on its own. And, the wide gap between the average benefits and maximum payments underscores why additional income planning is crucial for most retirees.

The best approach is often a balanced one that combines Social Security with other income sources tailored to your specific assets, risk tolerance and goals. Whether through reverse mortgages, annuities, continued work or other strategies, though, it's important to start your planning as early as possible. The sooner you develop a comprehensive approach beyond Social Security, the more secure and enjoyable your retirement years will be.