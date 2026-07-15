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A smart thermostat could lower your electric bill, but the potential savings may not be what you'd expect. dowell/Getty Images

Record-breaking summer temperatures are becoming less of an exception and more of a rule — and, in turn, a recurring challenge — for millions of Americans across the nation. Dangerously high temperatures have stretched across large portions of the country over the last few weeks alone, with forecasters warning that record-breaking high temperatures are likely to occur in many areas. And, a significant portion of the country may not even see temperatures drop overnight, leaving air conditioners running around the clock.

These heat waves have resulted in weather warnings for much of the nation, and for homeowners, the record-high summer temperatures can usher in another unwelcome outcome: a higher electric bill. Cooling costs tend to climb quickly during prolonged heat waves, as HVAC systems must work overtime to keep indoor temperatures comfortable. And with household budgets still under pressure from elevated inflation and higher everyday expenses, finding ways to trim those costs has become even more important.

That's one reason smart thermostats are attracting attention right now. These devices promise to make cooling systems work more efficiently and reduce unnecessary energy use, but the savings advertised by manufacturers don't always reflect what homeowners experience in the real world. So, how much money can you realistically expect to save by switching to a smart thermostat during a heat wave?

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How much money can a smart thermostat realistically save during a heat wave?

A smart thermostat can absolutely reduce your cooling costs. Studies have proven that time and again. However, the amount you'll save on your electric bill depends on several factors, including your home's efficiency, local electricity rates, how often you're home and how you currently manage your thermostat.

That said, many smart thermostat manufacturers suggest homeowners can reduce their total energy costs by 8% to 26%. Independent research tends to paint a more conservative picture, however, with many studies showing average savings closer to 10% to 15%.

That's still meaningful when cooling costs spike during extended periods of extreme heat.

For example, if your monthly electric bill climbs to $300 during a heat wave and roughly half of that bill comes from air conditioning, your cooling costs would total about $150. Reducing those cooling expenses by 10% to 15% would translate into savings of approximately $15 to $22.50 for that month alone.

The main reason smart thermostats save money isn't because they make your air conditioner more efficient, though. They simply help eliminate unnecessary cooling instead. Features like automatic scheduling, occupancy sensors, smartphone controls and learning algorithms can reduce the amount of time your system runs when no one is home or when everyone is sleeping.

And, the largest savings are often seen by homeowners who previously left their thermostat at the same temperature around the clock. If you already adjust temperatures consistently when leaving the house or overnight, your potential savings with a smart thermostat may be lower than expected.

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Is a smart thermostat worth buying if you're trying to lower household expenses?

A smart thermostat can help you save money on your electric bill, but it's not a free fix — it comes at a cost. That means that whether a smart thermostat makes financial sense for your budget depends largely on your current habits, your HVAC system and how long you expect to stay in your home.

Many quality smart thermostats cost between $100 and $300 before installation. While some homeowners can install one themselves, others may need professional help with installing the thermostat, adding another expense. Fortunately, many utility companies offer rebates that can reduce the upfront cost, making the investment easier to justify.

For households with high cooling bills, though, the payback period can be relatively short. If a thermostat saves $20 to $30 per month during periods of heavy air conditioner use, those savings can offset the purchase price within a couple of years — or sometimes sooner if rebates are available.

The financial benefits also extend beyond your monthly utility bill. Running your HVAC system less frequently may reduce wear and tear on expensive components, potentially lowering repair costs and extending the life of your equipment. Considering that replacing a central air conditioning system can easily cost several thousand dollars, anything that helps preserve its lifespan can produce meaningful long-term value.

That said, homeowners shouldn't expect a smart thermostat to solve every issue with high utility bills. If your home has poor insulation, leaky ductwork, aging windows or an older, inefficient air conditioner, those issues will likely have a much larger impact on energy costs. In those situations, pairing a smart thermostat with other efficiency improvements often results in the strongest financial return.

The bottom line

A smart thermostat isn't a magic solution for soaring utility bills during a heat wave, but it can be a worthwhile investment for many homeowners. While manufacturer claims often highlight dramatic savings, a more realistic expectation is reducing heating and cooling costs by about 10% to 15% through better temperature management and reduced system runtime. For households facing high electricity bills during prolonged periods of extreme heat, those savings can add up month after month. And when combined with utility rebates, good insulation and routine HVAC maintenance, a smart thermostat can become one piece of a broader strategy to keep both your home and your budget more comfortable.