How much does a Met Gala ticket cost in 2026? Here's a look at the invite-only event.

"Fashion's biggest night" is also shaping up to be one of fashion's most expensive nights, with tickets for the Met Gala on Monday night now in the six-figure range for the first time in the event's nearly 80-year history.

The annual event, known for showcasing extravagant, sometimes outlandish red-carpet looks by celebrity attendees, celebrates the opening of the spring exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The theme of this year's event is "fashion is art," inspired by the forthcoming "Costume Art" exhibit, which explores the "relationship between clothing and the body beneath," according to Vogue.

The exclusive event brings together famous figures from the worlds of sports, film, music and other domains. The latest gala is being sponsored by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who the Met has named as honorary chairs. This year's official co-chairs are Beyoncé, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour.

How much do Met Gala tickets cost?

Tickets to the Met Gala are not available for public sale — you have to be invited. For those who do get an invite, tickets to the 2026 Met Gala cost $100,000 each — that's up from $75,000 last year. A table of 10 starts at $350,000.

Some celebrities could get a free ride to the event, as fashion design houses sometimes buy a table and cover the costs for a select number of people, a former attendee previously told CBS News.

Diana Ross at the Met Gala on May 5, 2025, where the theme was "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style." Dimitrios Kambouris

Around 400 guests are expected to attend this year's event.

What is the money for?

The proceeds from the gala support the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. In 2025, the event raised $31 million, according to Vogue.

The Met did not respond to a request for comment about how much Bezos and Sanchez are contributing to the event. The Amazon founder, who also owns rocket company Blue Origin and the Washington Post, has a net worth of $286 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez at the 2024 Met Gala celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024. Kevin Mazur/MG24

Bezos's connection to the event has sparked backlash from the activist group Everyone Hates Elon, which posted an Instagram video of its members hacking subway display cases to post anti-billionaire messages.

Who isn't attending?

Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a democratic socialist who ran on a platform of making the Big Apple more affordable, and his wife, Rama Duwaji, will be noticeably absent from the 2026 Met Gala. Former NYC mayors Eric Adams, Bill de Blasio and Mike Bloomberg all attended the event during their terms.

When did the Met Gala start?

The Met Gala, which started as a midnight supper club, dates back to 1948. But elaborate themed galas didn't come along until 25 years later, with the "The World of Balenciaga" exhibit in 1973.

Since then, the Metropolitan Museum has honored the creative work of famous designers like Karl Lagerfeld, explored the influence of medieval art through its "Heavenly Bodies" exhibit and even delved into the anti-establishment mindset — not usually an idea on display at the gala — with an event centered on the punk movement.