A $40,000 1-year CD account will produce a substantial return for savers who maintain the account through its maturity date. skaman306/Getty Images

Whether you inherited it, painstakingly saved it in the inflationary economic climate of recent years or earned it via a home sale or inheritance, you'll have plenty of places to invest a large amount of money such as $40,000 now. Real estate, stocks, bonds and even precious metals can all be tempting for savers who have accumulated that much money in their savings account. Each of those investments, however, comes with inherent risks that certain savings accounts won't. And, if you move it into a certificate of deposit (CD) account, specifically, not only will you protect the principal but you'll also grow your interest with a rate around 4% right now.

That said, CDs do restrict access and prematurely withdrawing your funds from the account will result in an early withdrawal penalty equivalent to most or all of the interest earned to date. And that could be substantial on an account as large as this. So you'll want to ensure your ability to see the account through its maturity date. Fortunately, that should be relatively easy to do with a short-term CD account that matures in just one year. Before making any transfers, however, it helps to know the interest-earning potential associated with a CD of this size. And that's easy to calculate thanks to the account's fixed interest rate. Below, we'll do the math.

Start earning more interest on your money with a CD account here.

How much interest will a $40,000 1-year CD account earn if opened now?

The top 1-year CD account interest rates range from 4.10% to 4.17% now, though savers may be able to locate slightly higher options by diligently shopping around online and comparing lenders. Here's how much interest a $40,000 deposit will earn, then, calculated against three readily available rates by the time it matures next summer (on the assumption that no account fees are levied before then):

$40,000 1-year CD at 4.10%: $1,640.00 upon account maturity

$1,640.00 upon account maturity $40,000 1-year CD at 4.15%: $1,660.00 upon account maturity

$1,660.00 upon account maturity $40,000 1-year CD at 4.17%: $1,668.00 upon account maturity

Savers stand to earn more than $1,600 with an account of this size by next July and potentially close to $1,700, depending on the rate they secure and the lender they work with. And while they may be able to make more money with some strategic investing, they also stand to lose significantly more as well should those investments underperform.

They'll also need to strategically manage those investments on a daily basis in a way they won't have to with a CD account, which they can essentially set and forget until it approaches maturity. So, if you want a safe, profitable and short-term home for your $40,000, a CD account merits serious consideration right now.

Learn more about your CD account options now.

The bottom line

A $40,000 1-year CD account will provide savers an attractive combination of an elevated return, predictability and security in an otherwise unpredictable economic climate. While savers may be able to earn more with an investment, the risks there are much higher, too. But with an account of this length, savers won't need to forego long-term access to their funds, either, meaning that they'll be able to pivot again relatively soon. And, when they do, they'll have grown their money by more than $1,600 in the interim.