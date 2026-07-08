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The interest-earning potential of a CD with a 4.20% interest rate could be substantial for savers now, depending on the term and deposit amount. J Studios/Getty Images

Around $4 earned for every $100 deposited. That's what savers can largely expect to receive this July if they open one of today's top certificate of deposit (CD) accounts – and keep their money intact in the account until the maturity date arrives. But the details here matter, as that return is an approximation. Depending on how much money is deposited and the term (or length) of the account, savers stand to earn exponentially more. And this money will be guaranteed thanks to the account's fixed interest rate, which is something that can't be said for high-yield savings or money market account alternatives.

So, if you're looking for a competitive, reliable return on your money, a CD account can provide it. And with CDs being FDIC-insured up to $250,000, there will be ample protection whether you're looking to deposit a few thousand dollars or tens of thousands. To better understand the value this account now offers, however, it helps to know the interest-earning potential associated with those accounts that have rates of 4.20% right now. Below, we'll calculate the returns that savers can expect to see.

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How much interest can you earn with a 4.20% CD account now?

While the top CD interest rates range from 3.95% to 4.30% right now, depending on the term and lender, there are two primary accounts that offer a 4.20% rate currently: 18-month and 5-year CDs. Here's how much interest you can earn with both, calculated using six different deposit amounts for each term:

18-month CD accounts

$1,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $63.66

$63.66 $5,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $318.28

$318.28 $10,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $636.57

$636.57 $25,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $1,591.42

$1,591.42 $50,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $3,182.85

$3,182.85 $100,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $6,365.69

5-year CD accounts

$1,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $228.40

$228.40 $5,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $1,141.98

$1,141.98 $10,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $2,283.97

$2,283.97 $25,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $5,709.91

$5,709.91 $50,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $11,419.83

$11,419.83 $100,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $22,839.66

The interest-earning potential with a 4.20% CD account can vary greatly, then, based on the deposit and the term. But the returns here will still be substantial, whether you're looking to make a smaller deposit for a shorter period of time or a larger one for a longer one.

Just be realistic about your ability to part with your money for the account's full term, as an early withdrawal penalty can easily negate all of the interest earned to that point, and it'll be particularly significant on larger accounts with longer terms.

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The bottom line

Interest earnings worth hundreds, thousands or even tens of thousands are all possible for savers who open a CD account with a top rate of 4.20% now. With multiple ways to earn these returns, then, and with competitive accounts ubiquitous in today's still elevated interest rate environment, it makes sense to start this process sooner rather than later. And with online marketplaces making it simple to compare rates, terms and lenders in a single location, you may even be able to open a competitive account that fits your larger savings strategy as early as today.