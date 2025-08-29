How much interest can a $30,000 CD earn now (and should you open one)?

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

While historic returns on stock investments can be in the double digits, that money isn't always easy to come by. It will require maintenance, purchasing new stocks, selling old ones and close monitoring of market conditions on when to do both. And, even when all of those actions are carefully completed, market changes out of your control can easily wipe out any gains secured with care and precision.

This is where select savings vehicles come into play. While rates on high-yield savings and certificates of deposit (CD) accounts, for example, may not be as high as what can be secured with stocks and bonds, there's less volatility to account for at the same time. And, with a CD in particular, there's both a high rate to be secured and predictability to be relied on as that rate will remain the same until the account has matured. So, for savers unsure about investing right now, a CD becomes the natural, next-best option. And that's true even for those looking for a home for a five-figure sum like $30,000 right now.

That said, you shouldn't necessarily rush into an account opening before calculating the interest you stand to earn. And that could be substantial with a $30,000 CD. Below, we'll break down the earning potential and explain why a $30,000 CD could still be worth opening.

How much interest can a $30,000 CD earn now?

Thanks to a fixed interest rate, it's simple to calculate the returns on a CD. And with an initial deposit of $30,000, there's a lot to potentially be earned here. Here's how much an account of this size can earn now, calculated against today's rates on the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties or maintenance fees are issued during the term:

$30,000 3-month CD at 4.30%: $317.43

$317.43 $30,000 6-month CD at 4.45%: $660.23

$660.23 $30,000 9-month CD at 4.30%: $962.39

$962.39 $30,000 1-year CD at 4.40%: $1,320.00

$1,320.00 $30,000 18-month CD at 4.16%: $1,891.34

$1,891.34 $30,000 2-year CD at 4.10%: $2,510.43

$2,510.43 $30,000 3-year CD at 4.10%: $3,843.36

$3,843.36 $30,000 5-year CD at 4.15%: $6,763.57

At a minimum, based on today's calculations, a $30,000 CD account can earn hundreds of dollars worth of interest and, with long-term CDs, thousands of dollars in interest. And that return is valuable both in terms of dollars and cents and thanks to the fixed nature in the face of rate cuts ahead. It was just a few years ago when interest rates on CDs were near 1% or lower. So not only will locking in a high rate on a $30,000 CD lead to major returns now, but those returns will continue to compound over time, even as the overall rate climate cools off.

For many savers, then, this account is worth opening now. That noted, the fixed rate works in both directions.

Because it's fixed, you won't be able to withdraw your funds until the account has matured. And that could mean losing access not only for months but, potentially, for years if you decide on a long-term CD option. With high rates also available on high-yield savings and money market accounts – neither of which will require you to give up access and flexibility – those alternatives may be better. That said, both account alternatives come with variable rates not well-positioned to endure rate cuts ahead.

You'll need to weigh the high, fixed-rate of a CD, then, against the high, variable-rate of a high-yield savings and money market account to best determine your next move. For many savers, the decision is an easy one to make.

The bottom line

A $30,000 CD can earn between $318 and $6,764, approximately, if opened right now. But rates here are fixed in exchange for leaving your money in the account untouched. Weigh that sacrifice carefully, as an early withdrawal fee levied against an account this large could be expensive. That said, if you can easily complete the CD term, this could be the safe and effective way to grow your money that stocks and bonds simply can't match.