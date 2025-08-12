A $100,000 deposit into a CD account could earn savers a substantial return on their money right now. Yevgen Romanenko/Getty Images

If you have $100,000 or another six-figure amount invested in stocks or bonds right now, you may be considering alternative homes for your money. Stock market performance has been stronger recently, but it was especially volatile earlier in the year, and it could soon change again if the stubborn inflation rate and elevated interest rates remain where they currently are as of mid-August. And while, over time, stock market returns tend to be somewhat predictable, the short-term changes can make even veteran investors nervous.

For some of these investors, then, a high, fixed-rate savings vehicle may be attractive. And with terms on certificates of deposit (CD) accounts as short as three months, they can be experimented with on a short-term basis while still maintaining relative flexibility if these savers decide to pivot in the future. Before getting started, however, it's always helpful to calculate the interest-earning potential. And this is simple to do with a CD, thanks to that fixed rate – and it can be especially profitable with a $100,000 deposit made now. So, how much interest can a $100,000 CD earn right now? That's what we'll calculate below.

How much interest can a $100,000 CD earn right now?

While CD interest rates may not be as high as they were in 2023 or 2024, they're still exponentially higher than they were at the start of the decade. And they could remain around the same level until rate cuts are issued again. Here, then, is what a $100,000 deposit into a CD could earn savers now, calculated against available interest rates and terms and on the assumption that no early withdrawal penalties are levied against the account:

$100,000 3-month CD at 4.30%: $1,058.09

$1,058.09 $100,000 6-month CD at 4.45%: $2,200.78

$2,200.78 $100,000 9-month CD at 4.30%: $3,207.97

$3,207.97 $100,000 1-year CD at 4.40%: $4,400.00

$4,400.00 $100,000 18-month CD at 4.16%: $6,304.45

$6,304.45 $100,000 2-year CD at 4.10%: $8,368.10

$8,368.10 $100,000 3-year CD at 4.10%: $12,811.19

$12,811.19 $100,000 5-year CD at 4.15%: $22,545.22

By opening a $100,000 CD now, then, savers can earn at least one thousand dollars worth of interest and, potentially, tens of thousands of dollars worth of interest over time. And while those returns may be smaller than what can be obtained by playing the market, there is no volatility to be concerned about with this savings vehicle. Instead, savers can adopt a "set it and forget it" mentality and keep their principal secure and their interest growing even as the rate climate changes, rises or falls.

Is a $100,000 CD account worth opening now?

As is often the case with financial questions, the answer to this question comes down to personal preference. For many savers, depositing this much money into a CD, even at today's high rates, may not be valuable if the returns on the stock market, as unpredictable as they may be currently, can be higher. And locking away a six-figure amount of money, even with a short-term CD, may not be favorable, as it will mean forgoing access to your money when you may need it.

At the same time, if you want to earn a high return on your money but don't need to make every potential dollar possible, a CD could be worth it for you. There's very little maintenance or effort involved here and with a six-figure deposit, even the short-term CD options will be profitable. This all said, you should generally get input from a financial advisor before moving around a six-figure amount of money as an early withdrawal penalty on a CD account of this size could be costly if you ultimately decide that it wasn't the right move for your money.

The bottom line

A $100,000 CD can earn savers thousands and even tens of thousands of dollars in interest if opened against today's interest rates. And with stock market returns unpredictable and the interest here guaranteed as long as the account remains open, this could be an effective way for some savers to grow and protect their money at the same time. Still, with so much money in play, it's worth consulting a financial advisor before getting started to ensure that this is the right decision both now and through the full CD term until maturity.