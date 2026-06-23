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A $75,000 CD account will lead to a return worth hundreds and, potentially, thousands of dollars for savers who act now. agrobacter/Getty Images

News last week that the Federal Reserve was again keeping interest rates frozen and with expectations that the central bank's stance will remain unchanged in its next meeting in July, savers who have yet to take advantage of today's elevated interest rate climate should feel empowered to do so right now.

A certificate of deposit (CD) account is one of the best and most effective ways to do so. Interest rates on the account are fixed, and they're high, with many over 4%, depending on the term (or length) of the account and the bank in question. So, if you have $75,000 saved in an alternative account type now, it may be worth contemplating transferring it into a CD account instead.

Before doing so, however, it's important to start with the interest-earning potential. An early withdrawal fee on account of this size could be costly, so you'll want to consider your earnings before getting started. Fortunately, that's simple to determine thanks to the account's fixed interest rate. Below, we'll break down the returns that savers need to know now.

See how much interest you could be earning on your money with a CD account here.

Here's how much interest a $75,000 CD account can earn now

CD interest rates will vary by term, with most at or above 4% in today's high-rate climate. Here's how much interest a $75,000 account will earn, then, calculated against the top rates available for eight different CD terms and the assumption that no early withdrawal fees are issued:

$75,000 3-month CD at 3.95%: $729.90 upon maturity

$729.90 upon $75,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $1,522.06 upon maturity

$1,522.06 upon maturity $75,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $2,238.93 upon maturity

$2,238.93 upon maturity $75,000 1-year CD at 4.15%: $3,112.50 upon maturity

$3,112.50 upon maturity $75,000 18-month CD at 4.20%: $4,774.27 upon maturity

$4,774.27 upon maturity $75,000 2-year CD at 4.16%: $6,369.79 upon maturity

$6,369.79 upon maturity $75,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $9,730.37 upon maturity

$9,730.37 upon maturity $75,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $17,129.74 upon maturity

Savers can earn more than $700 in just three months with a CD account of this size and more than $17,000 with a 5-year alternative. It's critical, however, that savers choose a term that they can affordably see through to its maturity date, as an early withdrawal penalty could negate all of the interest earned on the account to that point.

But with so much money to be made here and with that interest guaranteed in a way that it won't be with variable interest rate account alternatives, savers should take advantage while rates are still high.

Get started with a high-rate CD account online now.

Don't leave money in a traditional savings account

Last week's Fed rate news wasn't the only development in the interest rate climate. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) also updated its national rates and rate caps for June 2026, and the average rate on a traditional savings account remained unchanged at just 0.38%.

Compared to what you can earn with a CD, high-yield savings or money market account, you're essentially losing money by keeping any amount of money in this account type. And that loss will be particularly significant with a large, five-figure deposit. Skip the traditional savings account, then, and look to use one or more of the alternative, high-rate accounts while there are still multiple, high-rate ones to choose from.

The bottom line

A $75,000 CD account will earn savers around $730 in just three months, around $17,130 after five years, and somewhere in between those amounts, depending on the term you ultimately choose. That makes this account type exponentially more profitable than a traditional savings account and more secure and predictable than those accounts with variable interest rates. Consider getting started with an account today, then, as online marketplaces make it easier than ever to compare rates, terms, banks and more, all in one location.