Locking tens of thousands of dollars away in a CD account may make sense for some savers right now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you have a large, five-figure amount of money, such as $60,000 to invest in today's economy, you'll have no shortage of options to consider. From real estate to stocks and bonds to alternative assets like gold and silver, you can dump all of this money into a single asset or spread it out among multiple to offset risk. That said, one of the more attractive options right now may not actually be an investment at all but, instead, a more traditional type of savings account. A certificate of deposit (CD) account can be one of the better ones worth pursuing now.

Interest rates on CDs remain competitive at this point in 2026, with some sitting over 4%. And they're unlikely to decline anytime soon, considering the Federal Reserve's interest rate pause, the latest extension of which was announced just last week. Unlike other savings accounts, rates here are also fixed, allowing savers to calculate their interest earnings with precision. That fixed rate also guarantees interest earnings in a way that variable-rate savings vehicles simply cannot.

Still, you'll need to give up access to your money to secure these high rates, which can be difficult with a larger deposit, such as a $60,000, and even harder to do with long-term CDs. To best determine your next steps, it helps to know how much interest $60,000 can earn at today's CD rates, specifically. Below, we'll break down the math.

Start earning more interest on your money with a high-rate CD account.

How much interest can $60,000 earn at today's CD interest rates?

To calculate your interest-earning potential with a CD account, you'll need to account for three primary figures: the amount being deposited, the term (or length) and the rate associated with each term (which varies).

Here's how much a $60,000 CD account can earn, then, calculated against readily available rates and terms and the assumption that no penalties or fees eat into your interest:

$60,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $576.63 upon maturity

$576.63 upon $60,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $1,232.34 upon maturity

$1,232.34 upon maturity $60,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $1,791.15 upon maturity

$1,791.15 upon maturity $60,000 1-year CD at 4.10%: $2,460.00 upon maturity

$2,460.00 upon maturity $60,000 18-month CD at 4.00%: $3,635.76 upon maturity

$3,635.76 upon maturity $60,000 2-year CD at 4.05%: $4,958.41 upon maturity

$4,958.41 upon maturity $60,000 3-year CD at 3.95%: $7,394.54 upon maturity

$7,394.54 upon maturity $60,000 5-year CD at 4.00%: $12,999.17 upon maturity

Savers can earn close to $600 in approximately 90 days with this account type now or close to $13,000 if they keep the funds frozen for the next five years. But with multiple, profitable rates and terms to choose from currently, there's likely one that works for your budget and goals without having to sacrifice long-term access to your funds. Consider getting started by shopping around for rates and lenders, particularly with online banks, which tend to offer better rates than banks with physical branch locations.

Shop for CD accounts online now.

Don't leave it in a traditional savings account

Wherever you ultimately decide to house your $60,000, do your best to avoid leaving it in a traditional savings account. With an average interest rate of just 0.39% right now, even the lowest CD rate listed above is 900% better than a traditional savings account rate. And those rates could fall even further, considering that these accounts have variable rates that will change based on market conditions – all while the CD account rate holds steady. If you want to maintain access to your funds, meanwhile, you'll still have high-yield savings and money market account options to explore, too, both of which will allow you to maintain flexibility while earning a similar rate to the top CD accounts (albeit in a variable nature, too).

The bottom line

A $60,000 deposit into a CD account now can result in interest earnings ranging from $577 to $13,000, approximately. That's a lot of money earned simply by putting these funds into one of these accounts in today's economy, while rates are still high and options are plentiful. Just be confident in your ability to keep the account through the maturity date, as an early withdrawal penalty on an account of this size could be financially painful, potentially even negating all of the interest earned to date, depending on the bank in question's policies.