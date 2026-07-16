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A $5,000 deposit into a no-penalty CD could earn hundreds or thousands of dollars in interest over time. PATCHARIN SAENLAKON/Getty Images

The past few years have been a particularly unusual stretch for savers. After spending years settling for negligible returns on traditional savings accounts, higher interest rates have made it possible to earn meaningful income on the cash that's sitting in savings without taking on market risk. While deposit rates have eased from their recent peaks, they're still high enough on many certificate of deposit (CD) accounts to reward those willing to lock in competitive returns.

Opening a CD account doesn't necessarily mean committing your money for years on end, though. While many people hesitate to open a traditional certificate of deposit because they worry they'll need access to their cash before the term ends, meaning they'll have to pay an early withdrawal penalty, there are ways around that fee. Withdrawing funds from a standard CD before it matures still means paying a penalty, but no-penalty CDs are also an option.

No-penalty CDs offer many of the benefits of a traditional CD account while giving account holders the ability to withdraw their funds without paying an early withdrawal penalty. If that sounds like a smart option to consider, here's how much a $5,000 deposit into a no-penalty CD could earn at today's rates.

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How much interest will a $5,000 no-penalty CD earn now?

Rates on no-penalty CDs vary by term, and each term produces a meaningfully different return on a $5,000 deposit. Here's what that deposit would earn at today's typical CD rates, assuming the funds stay untouched for the full term:

$5,000 6-month CD at 4.10%: $101.47 in interest

$101.47 in interest $5,000 1-year CD at 4.11%: $205.50 in interest

$205.50 in interest $5,000 3-year CD at 4.15%: $648.69 in interest

$648.69 in interest $5,000 5-year CD at 4.20%: $1,141.98 in interest

$1,141.98 in interest $5,000 10-year CD at 4.30%: $2,617.51 in interest

The pattern here is straightforward: Longer terms generally come with modestly higher rates, since the bank gets to hold onto the deposit longer. That said, the no-penalty feature generally matters most on the shorter end of this range. A saver who needs quick access to their $5,000 is more likely to choose the 6-month or 1-year option, both of which still deliver a fixed, guaranteed return with zero risk of forfeiting interest if plans change.

See how much you could earn by opening the right CD account today.

How do those earnings compare to traditional savings accounts?

A traditional savings account, the kind still offered by many big banks as a default option, currently pays an average of around 0.38% APY nationally. On a $5,000 balance held for a full year, that translates to roughly $19 in interest — a fraction of what even the shortest no-penalty CD term would generate.

Run the comparison across the board, and the gap only widens. Where a 1-year no-penalty CD at 4.11% earns $205.50, a traditional savings account leaves more than $186 in unearned interest on the table over that same period. Extend the comparison to the 5-year no-penalty CD that earns $1,141 in interest, and a traditional savings account earning that same average rate would generate about $95 — less than a tenth of the return.

The core advantage traditional savings accounts hold is unlimited access without any fixed term at all, but that flexibility isn't unique to them. A no-penalty CD offers essentially the same liquidity, since funds can be withdrawn early without a fee, while still paying a fixed rate that's more than 10 times higher than what most traditional savings accounts currently offer.

The bottom line

A $5,000 no-penalty CD opened today could earn anywhere from about $101 on a 6-month term to over $2,617 on a 10-year term, depending on the rate and how long the funds stay deposited. Compared to a traditional savings account earning under 1%, the difference amounts to hundreds or even thousands of dollars in unclaimed interest over time.

For savers who want the security of a fixed rate without giving up access to their cash, a no-penalty CD closes much of the gap between the flexibility of a savings account and the higher yields typically reserved for accounts with early withdrawal penalties. The specific term still matters, though, so it's worth confirming both the rate and the no-penalty terms before depositing.