Savers should carefully calculate their interest earning potential before locking any money into a CD account. seksan Mongkhonkhamsao/Getty Images

Depositing large, five-figure amounts of money into a savings account like a certificate of deposit (CD) can be both lucrative and smart, particularly in today's volatile financial climate. But it isn't always the flexible move to make for savers, especially if they'll need to maintain access to the majority of their funds. And it may not be the best way to earn extra money, considering the historic returns stocks are known for.

At the same time, depositing a smaller amount of money can still prove to be advantageous, allowing savers to benefit from the features a CD offers without having to forgo access to all of their funds for an extended period of time. For these savers, a deposit of $3,000 could help boost their financial standing without overextending themselves at the same time. And with CD interest rates still competitive, comfortably outpacing inflation and the likelihood of them declining anytime soon low right now, now can be a smart time to consider an account of this size.

To best determine the value of taking action, however, it helps to know the interest-earning potential a $3,000 CD account offers. Thanks to the fixed interest rate the account offers, the math is simple to calculate. Below, we'll detail what savers need to know.

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How much interest will a $3,000 CD account earn at today's rates?

A $3,000 CD account won't make you rich, even at today's still-competitive interest rates. But it will protect your principal and grow your interest at a time when savers need both more than usual. It will also allow you to take a break from constant monitoring of the economic climate, as you can take a "set it and forget it" approach by depositing the money and revisiting it as the account's maturity date approaches.

Here's how much interest a $3,000 CD account will earn now, calculated against a variety of terms and associated rates and the assumption that no penalties are levied against the account:

$3,000 3-month CD at 3.90%: $28.23 upon maturity

$28.23 upon maturity $3,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $61.62 upon maturity

$61.62 upon maturity $3,000 9-month CD at 4.00%: $89.56 upon maturity

$89.56 upon maturity $3,000 1-year CD at 4.10%: $123.00 upon maturity

$123.00 upon maturity $3,000 18-month CD at 4.00%: $181.79 upon maturity

$181.79 upon maturity $3,000 2-year CD at 4.05%: $247.92 upon maturity

$247.92 upon maturity $3,000 5-year CD at 4.00%: $649.96 upon maturity

Savers stand to earn as little as $28 and as much as $650 in interest, approximately, with a $3,000 CD account that's opened right now. Whether these returns merit locking your money into one of these accounts will largely depend on your savings profile and both short and long-term goals for the money.

For some, locking this money away for multiple years could be worth it, while for others, just a few months can be helpful, especially if it protects the money from an endless cycle of withdrawals and deposits that it would otherwise be subject to. Consider your options carefully, then, before getting started, and remember that an early withdrawal penalty could come in the form of all of the interest earned to date on the account, so it's important to get the math correct now, before getting started.

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The bottom line

A $3,000 CD account may not be as profitable as a $30,000 CD account, but for many savers, it may not have to be. With moderate interest earnings, protection from market volatility and a guaranteed return that's easy to budget for, this could be the right account in the right amount now. Just be sure to do your due diligence before opening an account, and that means shopping around to find banks offering the best rates and terms for your money. Online banks, in particular, tend to be more competitive than those with physical locations, making them an optimal choice to review.