A CD account still offers savers a viable way to grow and protect their money now, in 2026. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Traditional savings accounts, high-yield savings accounts and money market accounts all offer savers viable ways to store their money. But they also currently come with one major concern – a variable interest rate. And while rates on traditional savings accounts are barely noticeable right now (averaging just 0.39% currently), rates on high-yield savings and money market accounts remain competitive, with many still accessible in the 4% range. Still, with interest rates cooling over the past year and expectations that they will continue to decline in 2026, keeping your money in any of these accounts could soon prove to be a costly mistake.

That's especially true when there's a viable, high, fixed-rate alternative: certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. While rates with these accounts have also declined, they're about as high as the best high-yield savings accounts – and they'll remain so in a way that high-yield savings accounts will not if rates drop later in the year. Accordingly, this could be a smart home for a large, five-figure deposit such as $30,000 right now.

But because CDs come with early withdrawal penalties that can only be avoided by keeping the funds frozen, savers will want to know what they stand to earn before getting started. So, how much interest will a $30,000 CD account earn in 2026? Thanks to that fixed rate, these returns are easy to calculate. Below, we'll do the math.

How much interest will a $30,000 CD account earn in 2026?

CD interest is calculated using three figures: the term (or length) of the account, the rate it earns, and the deposit that's initially made. Using today's top rates and terms, then, here's how much a $30,000 CD account can earn in 2026, assuming no early withdrawal fees or other penalties are levied against the account:

3-month CD at 3.90%: $288.32 upon maturity

$288.32 upon maturity 6-month CD at 4.10%: $608.82 upon maturity

$608.82 upon maturity 9-month CD at 4.00%: $895.57 upon maturity

$895.57 upon maturity 1-year CD at 4.10%: $1,230.00 upon maturity

So savers stand to earn approximately $100 per month with a $30,000 CD account this year, no matter the term they choose. And that interest is guaranteed – and the account is safe as it is FDIC-insured up to $250,000.

In other words, there's little risk with opening a CD account of this size this year. You'll just need to ensure your ability to keep the money frozen in the account until the maturity date appears on the calendar, as an early withdrawal fee on an account of this size could be costly, potentially even negating all of the interest earned to that point. If you can manage that, however, a CD can still be a viable savings tool worth exploring now.

The bottom line

CD accounts aren't the obvious choice for savers that they were a year or two ago. But they're also not nearly as risky as alternative savings accounts with variable rates are, either. And, if you want to earn some sizable interest, don't want to deal with market volatility and want to regain access to your funds in a year or less, it could be the perfect home for your $30,000 right now. Take the time, then, to shop around for rates and lenders. In particular, research your online banking options as those institutions often have more competitive rates than your local, in-person banks offer.