Transferring $25,000 into a 6-month CD could be a profitable move for savers now. 6okean/Getty Images

In today's unique economic climate, sitting still and temporarily waiting for things to stabilize could be the best approach. Unfortunately, that's not an option for many savers. With traditional savings accounts, high-yield savings and money market accounts all employing variable interest rates that will adjust to market conditions, your interest-earning potential with any of those three will rise or fall based on how the economy evolves. But that's not the case with a certificate of deposit (CD) account, which comes with a high, fixed interest rate that won't change. As such, it could be a smart place to park your $25,000 for the next six months.

Before making any five-figure transfers, however, savers should take the time to make a few strategic moves. That starts with shopping around to see which rates and offers they can actually qualify for and it may mean researching online banks, specifically, which often offer better returns than banks with in-person branch locations. Savers are also advised to calculate their interest earnings before getting started to both ensure the value of the account and to understand if an early withdrawal penalty may be worth paying in the future. So, how much interest will a $25,000 6-month CD actually earn at today's rates? That's what we'll break down below.

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How much interest will a $25,000 6-month CD earn at today's rates?

You can find a 6-month CD this September with a rate of 4.00%, 4.15%, 4.20%, or slightly higher or lower than those three, underscoring the importance of shopping around before locking your funds into an account. Here's how much interest a $25,000 deposit into a 6-month CD will generate now, calculated against all three of those rates and the assumption that no fees or penalties are levied against the account until it matures in March:

$25,000 6-month CD at 4.00%: $495.10 upon account maturity

$495.10 upon $25,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $513.48 upon account maturity

$513.48 upon account maturity $25,000 6-month CD at 4.20%: $519.60 upon account maturity

Savers are positioned to earn between $495 and $520, approximately, with a $25,000 6-month CD that's opened right now. This is slightly lower than what was available last summer, when the top rate was sitting at 4.45% and the return was worth around $550. That said, waiting to act could be the smart, strategic move, even if it means delaying action for a few more days. With the possibility of an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve on September 16 not insignificant – and the likelihood that CD rates will rise in response – waiting could result in being able to secure a slightly higher rate. Instead, use this time to thoroughly shop around and compare your options; this way you'll know which bank to use if and when rates do tick up later in the month.

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The bottom line

A $25,000 6-month CD account won't make you rich. But it will offer short-term protection from today's market uncertainty and a return worth approximately $500, which could be worth it for savers who are unsure about which money moves to make next. Just be sure to shop around for accounts before making any transfers to ensure that you found the highest rate option available. And consider waiting until later this month, after which a potential Fed rate hike may have caused CD interest rates to rise even further.