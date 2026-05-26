Interest earnings on a $150,000 high-yield savings account will stack up fairly quickly. PHIL LEO/PM Images/Getty Images

When you have a large, six-figure amount of money saved, the investing options that present themselves are numerous. Stocks, known for big losses but double-digit returns, historically, are worth considering, as are bonds. Real estate is another viable alternative, as are precious metals, albeit in a more measured form, generally capped at 10% of your overall portfolio. That said, in today's unpredictable economic terrain, savers with $150,000 in their accounts may simply and understandably be looking for a secure and profitable account to keep it in. And a traditional savings account, with a minimal average interest rate under 0.40% right now, is obviously not a credible option.

High-yield savings accounts, however, may still be. Interest rates on this account type hover around 4% or higher now, depending on the bank. And while these rates are variable, meaning that they're subject to change based on market conditions, that's less of a risk now that the likelihood of a rate cut later this year has plunged. Savers also won't have to forego access to their funds to earn that high rate, like they would with an alternative like a certificate of deposit (CD) account. In other words, this could be the smart (and profitable) home for your $150,000 right now.

To better determine the value a high-yield savings account of this size offers savers now, it helps to start with the interest-earning calculations. And while that will be approximate, thanks to the account's variable rate, savers can still establish a baseline against which to compare. Below, we'll crunch the returns that savers should know.

See how much interest you could be earning with a high-yield savings account here.

Here's how much interest a $150,000 high-yield savings account can earn now

Interest rates on high-yield savings accounts will vary based on the bank, with online banks frequently offering more competitive returns than those with in-person branch locations. Here's how much a $150,000 deposit into a high-yield savings account will earn over the next year, calculated against three readily available interest rates, the assumption that those rates will hold for the next 12 months and the understanding that no additional deposits or withdrawals will be made during that time:

$150,000 high-yield savings account at 4.03% after one year: $6,045.00

$6,045.00 $150,000 high-yield savings account at 4.00% after one year: $6,000.00

$6,000.00 $150,000 high-yield savings account at 3.90% after one year: $5,850.00

So savers can earn around $6,000 over the next year with a high-yield savings account of this size, or around $500 per month, every month. And if they deposit additional funds during this time, thanks to compounding interest, they'll earn even more. This is all on the assumption that today's rates hold steady, too.

If they rise even slightly, savers will earn even more interest on their money, even without any additional deposits. So this could be the viable account type for your six figures now, or at least until you decide on a more permanent savings strategy.

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The bottom line

A high-yield savings account may not be the obvious choice for savers looking for a home for their $150,000 right now. But it can still be a viable and profitable option worth exploring. Not only will you earn thousands of dollars over the next year with an account of this size, but your funds will also be secure as the account is FDIC-insured up to $250,000 per account, giving you ample protection. Just don't rush into an account opening, either, as shopping around for an account, particularly with online banks, often leads to finding a noticeably higher interest rate.