You can grow your $100,000 quickly, effectively and securely by transferring it into a 6-month CD account. Sarayut Tanerus/sarayut/Getty Images

If you have a large, six-figure sum of money that you're looking to invest right now, you may want to pause to consider an alternative tactic – depositing it into a certificate of deposit (CD) account instead. After all, market conditions now arguably favor the latter rather than the former. With inflation still sticky, an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve looming (its first since 2023) and debt balances growing, many Americans should consider select savings accounts that can protect their principal and grow their interest right now. A CD account can do both.

That said, locking $100,000 into a CD, which you'll be required to do to earn a competitive return, isn't always easy or advisable. But if you do so with a 6-month term, you'll earn a high rate, protect your money for half of a year and still be able to pivot relatively quickly when market conditions change. And you'll have more money to work with, too. How much more money will you ultimately earn, however? That's what we'll calculate below.

See how much interest you can be earning with a top CD account here.

How much interest can a $100,000 6-month CD earn at today's rates?

CDs have fixed interest rates that will hold until the account matures, giving savers a level of security and reliability that alternative accounts with variable interest rates can't offer. Currently, the top 6-month CD interest rates range from 4.00% to 4.20%, though savers should expect to see higher and lower rates when reviewing their options. Here's how much interest a $100,000 6-month CD can earn at these rates, calculated on the assumption that no early withdrawal fees are charged against the account:

$100,000 6-month CD at 4.00%: $1,980.39 upon account maturity

$1,980.39 upon account maturity $100,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $2,053.91 upon account maturity

$2,053.91 upon account maturity $100,000 6-month CD at 4.20%: $2,078.40 upon account maturity

Savers are positioned to earn a guaranteed return ranging from $1,980 to $2,078, approximately, with a $100,000 6-month CD that's opened right now. And they'll have it readily available by March, at which point they can then open a new account, transfer it into a different type or consider an investment in what could be a markedly different economic landscape. In the interim, however, they'll protect their $100,000 and boost it by a few extra thousand dollars.

Don't forget that rates vary by term and lender, though, so if you're interested in proceeding with a CD, consider shopping around, first. With online marketplaces making it easier than ever to do just that, you may be able to find an account with a rate and term that works for you as soon as today.

Get started with a CD account online now.

The bottom line

A $100,000 6-month CD account won't necessarily be the right move for every saver, especially when historic stock investing returns are around 10% or higher. But if you find yourself looking for temporary (and brief) protection for your money while earning a competitive rate until you decide on your next long-term move, it can make a lot of sense to park it here. Just be sure to carefully consider all of your account options before making a decision. Withdrawing your money to transfer into a new, higher-rate account before the maturity date will result in a penalty that could be worth all of the interest you've earned to that point in time so it's worth it to get the decision right at the beginning.