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If you opt for a high-yield savings account, even a relatively modest balance can produce meaningful interest over time. Pla2na/Getty Images

A dollar sitting in the average traditional savings account is losing purchasing power every single day right now, and most savers don't even realize it's happening. The national average savings rate has been stuck at well below half a percent for years and is currently at just 0.39% on average. In turn, the interest earnings on a regular savings account are paltry, even on a substantial balance, and the loss of purchasing power becomes even more glaring once you factor in today's inflation rate, which is sitting at 4.2% currently.

Regular savings accounts are hardly the only options savers have, though. With inflation high and now climbing, the Federal Reserve has opted to hold interest rates steady since the start of the year. In turn, rates on both high-yield savings accounts and certificates of deposit (CDs) remain higher than normal, with those accounts offering returns that far outpace what's available from traditional savings accounts. And that creates an opportunity for savers who have money sitting on the sidelines.

When you opt for a high-yield savings account over a traditional account, even a relatively modest balance can produce meaningful interest over time. But exactly how much you'll earn depends on both the rate you're offered and how long your money remains in the account. So, if you deposit $10,000 into a high-yield savings account, what does that actually translate to in terms of interest earnings at today's rates?

Compare today's top high-yield savings account rates here.

How much interest will a $10,000 high-yield savings account earn now?

Today's top-tier high-yield savings accounts are currently paying about 4.10% APY. Assuming that rate held steady the entire time — which isn't guaranteed, since savings rates are variable — here's what a $10,000 deposit would earn over time:

A $10,000 balance over 6 months at 4.10%: $202.94 in earned interest

$202.94 in earned interest A $10,000 balance over 1 year at 4.10%: $410.00 in earned interest

$410.00 in earned interest A $10,000 balance over 3 years at 4.10%: $1,281.12 in earned interest

$1,281.12 in earned interest A $10,000 balance over 5 years at 4.10%: $2,225.13 in earned interest

Over a single year, that works out to a little more than a dollar a day in earnings, generated without lifting a finger or taking on any market risk. Stretch that out to five years and the account would generate over $2,200 in interest, assuming the rate never moved — though in reality, it almost certainly would, since banks adjust savings yields in response to Fed policy rather than locking savers in for the long haul.

That variability cuts both ways. If the Fed does eventually begin cutting rates later this year or into 2027, that 4.10% yield would likely drift downward along with it. But if inflation proves stickier than expected and the Fed holds firm or raises rates again, savers with money in a high-yield account would benefit immediately, with no need to open a new account or renegotiate their rates.

See how much your savings could earn at today's top rates here.

How does that compare to interest earnings on a $10,000 CD account?

CD account rates at comparable terms are running just slightly ahead of what high-yield savings accounts currently offer, though the difference is narrower than it's been in past cycles. Here's what a $10,000 CD would earn at today's typical top rates, assuming no early withdrawal penalties come into play:

A $10,000 deposit in a 6-month CD at 4.10%: $202.94

$202.94 A $10,000 deposit in a 1-year CD at 4.11%: $411.00

$411.00 A $10,000 deposit in a 3-year CD at 4.15%: $1,297.38

$1,297.38 A $10,000 deposit in a 5-year CD at 4.20%: $2,283.97

At the shortest term, the two account types are effectively identical in terms of earned interest, but the gap widens as the term lengthens. A 5-year CD would generate about $58 more than an equivalent high-yield savings account, assuming the savings rate never budged over that same stretch — and considerably more than that if savings rates decline in the meantime, which is the more likely scenario over a five-year window.

The tradeoff, though, is flexibility. A CD locks in its rate for the full term, but it also locks up the cash. Pulling money out early typically triggers an early withdrawal penalty that can eat into or even erase the interest earned.

A high-yield savings account, by contrast, lets you withdraw the full $10,000 at any point without penalty. That's a meaningful advantage for savers who aren't certain they won't need the money before the term is up.

The bottom line

At today's rates, a $10,000 high-yield savings account would earn somewhere between $205 over six months and roughly $2,050 over five years, assuming the rate holds steady. A comparable CD would edge it out slightly at every term, with the gap growing the longer the money stays locked away. And, both far outpace what that same $10,000 would earn sitting in a traditional savings account paying a fraction of a percent.