A CD account that matures in just nine months could produce a return worth hundreds of dollars for savers who take action now. Pla2na/Getty Images

A nine-month time frame may not seem like a lot on paper but in financial terms it can feel like a lifetime. Case in point? Nine months ago inflation was seemingly under control, interest rate cuts appeared imminent and the support behind opening select interest-earning savings accounts was waning. Now, however, inflation is back over 3%, after surging past 4% in the spring. An interest rate hike looks possible for when the Federal Reserve meets again this September and rates on accounts like certificates of deposit (CDs) are, in many instances, actually higher than they were last August.

Against this developing backdrop, the appeal of a short-term CD, which will mature in under a year, has grown. Interest rates on a 9-month CD, for example, remain competitive. But because they're fixed they'll also provide a reliable and predictable return on your money, which is exactly what many savers need now. At the same time, the term won't be so lengthy as to prevent a savings strategy shift in 2027.

To better appreciate the merits a CD of this length offers savers now, then, it can be helpful to start with the interest-earning potential. That's simple to calculate thanks to that fixed rate. Below, we'll do the math.

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How much interest can a 9-month CD earn savers who open an account this August?

The top 9-month CD interest rates top out at approximately 4.10% now, though savers may be able to find slightly higher offers by shopping around online. Here's how much interest this account can earn calculated against that rate, nine different deposit amounts and the assumption that no fees or penalties cut your earnings before the account matures:

$1,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $30.60

$30.60 $5,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $152.98

$152.98 $10,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $305.95

$305.95 $15,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $458.93

$458.93 $25,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $764.88

$764.88 $40,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $1,223.80

$1,223.80 $50,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $1,529.75

$1,529.75 $75,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $2,294.63

$2,294.63 $100,000 9-month CD at 4.10%: $3,059.50

A 9-month CD opened this August can produce a return worth around $30, more than $3,000 or somewhere in between depending on how much you feel comfortable depositing. But with even smaller amounts producing a return worth hundreds of dollars and with the knowledge that you don't have to lock your money away for an extended period to earn this interest, this could be a credible account to consider in today's economy.

That said, every basis point here counts and while the 4.10% rate is one of the better ones for an account of this length, you may be able to find better rates by shopping around online via an online marketplace. That will likely entail the use of an online bank, which often has more competitive rates than its counterparts with in-person branch locations. But if the end result is a return worth more once the account matures, it can be a worthwhile exchange.

Learn more about opening a CD account online now.

The bottom line

A 9-month CD account is a viable tool for savers looking to grow and protect their money without having to sacrifice long-term access and, in today's economic landscape, it can be a credible way to accomplish all three goals simultaneously. Consider shopping around, then, to see which rates you can secure and start calculating the interest you can earn by getting started now. Just be confident in your ability to keep the money frozen until the maturity date arrives as that early withdrawal fee, depending on the bank, could negate all of the interest earned on the account until that point.