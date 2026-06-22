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A $75,000 salary can still buy a home in this market — just not the same home it would have bought a few years ago. Sakchai Vongsasiripat/Getty Images

Buying a home comes with some major financial challenges for many borrowers right now. Not only are mortgage rates still hovering near 6.5%, but home prices remain elevated in many markets and inflation has climbed to 4.2%, adding more pressure to already stretched household budgets. At the same time, concerns about the broader economy and the potential path for interest rates have left many prospective buyers questioning whether now is the right time to make a move.

And, for households earning about $75,000 per year, today's homebuying challenges can feel especially pronounced. That solidly middle-class income may have supported a wider range of homebuying options just a few years ago, but the current borrowing environment has changed the math for buyers. Higher financing costs, rising insurance premiums and growing property tax bills are all having a big impact on how much home a buyer can realistically afford right now.

That's why understanding affordability has become just as important as finding the right property. So, how much house can you realistically afford if you're earning a $75,000 in today's market — and are there ways to stretch the budget if you need to?

Find out how affordable your mortgage loan could be today.

How much house can you afford with a $75,000 salary right now?

While the answer to that question varies based on a wide range of factors, most lenders still lean on some version of the 28/36 rule: Spend no more than 28% of your gross monthly income on housing and keep total debt payments under 36%. A $75,000 salary works out to about $6,250 a month before taxes, which caps your all-in housing payment at roughly $1,750.

That $1,750 has to cover everything, though — not just the loan. What that means is that property taxes, homeowners insurance, and if your down payment is under 20%, private mortgage insurance (PMI) all have to come out of the same bucket. In turn, homebuyers need to set aside a reasonable slice for those costs, which means that in most cases, you're left with somewhere around $1,300 a month for actual principal and interest if you're earning a $75,000 salary.

If you take out a mortgage loan with a rate of 6.5% and repay it over 30 years, that budget of $1,300 a month supports a loan of roughly $205,000. Add in a down payment, and your target purchase price comes into focus. With 10% down, you're shopping in the $225,000 range, but if you push that down payment to 20%, you can stretch toward $255,000 while shedding PMI in the process.

In practice, though, most $75,000 earners generally land somewhere between $215,000 and $270,000, depending on how much cash they bring and what they already owe each month. That last point matters more than buyers expect. After all, a $450 car payment and $200 in student loans will eat directly into the 36% total-debt ceiling, shrinking the mortgage you'll qualify for even if your income hasn't budged.

Learn more about the mortgage rates you qualify for now.

How to stretch your homebuying budget on a $75,000 salary

If the numbers outlined above feel tight, the good news is that several levers are within your control — and pulling even one can move your budget by tens of thousands of dollars.

Start with your credit score. The 6.5% average is just that — an average. Borrowers with strong credit may be able to qualify for a rate below that threshold, and shaving even half a point off your rate can add meaningful room to your price ceiling. Paying down outstanding balances and disputing errors before you apply is some of the highest-return work you can do.

Tackling existing debt does double duty. Knocking out a car loan or aggressively paying down a credit card frees up room under the 36% threshold, which lenders translate directly into borrowing power. A larger down payment helps on two fronts as well: It lowers the loan you need and, once you clear 20%, it eliminates PMI, redirecting that money toward the house itself.

Don't overlook loan programs, either. There are federally-backed mortgage loans that may allow down payments as low as 3.5%, and many state and local first-time-buyer programs offer down payment assistance or below-market rates. Where you buy counts, too. Property tax rates and insurance costs vary widely by state and county, and a lower-tax area can quietly hand you a bigger budget without any change to your income.

The bottom line

A $75,000 salary can still buy a home in today's market — just not the same home that same paycheck would have bought a few years ago. For most buyers at this income, a realistic target sits in the low-to-mid $200,000s, with the final figure hinging on your down payment, your debts and your local costs. Before you make any moves, though, be sure to run your own numbers against the 28/36 rule, get pre-approved to see what a lender will actually offer, and treat the listing price as only one part of a much bigger equation.