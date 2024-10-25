We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're looking for an inexpensive way to access a large sum of money right now, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better alternative than a home equity line of credit (HELOC).

Compared to personal loans and credit cards, HELOC interest rates are many points lower (the average credit card rate now is nearly triple what a HELOC rate is). Unlike some other borrowing options, home equity loans and HELOCs also provide access to a substantial amount of funding. Right now, the average homeowner has around $330,000 worth of equity to tap into. And HELOC interest rates are variable, meaning that they're well-positioned to decline as additional interest rate cuts are issued.

So, if you're thinking a HELOC is your best way to access extra financing currently, you're likely not wrong. To confirm this speculation, however, it's critical to carefully calculate your potential monthly costs. No matter whether you're looking to borrow $100,000 with a HELOC or just $30,000, you must understand your payments. But, how much does a $30,000 HELOC cost monthly now that rates are falling? That's what we'll calculate below.

How much does a $30,000 HELOC cost monthly now that rates are falling?

When calculating HELOC monthly payments it's important to remember that these are just estimates. After all, variable interest rates are exactly that – variable. For HELOCs, borrowers can expect them to change monthly. But while that may have been an issue in recent years as rate hikes were continuous, it's a timely benefit now in the face of what may be an extended rate-cutting campaign. Here, then, is what a $30,000 HELOC could cost monthly now, tied to two common repayment periods and the assumption that the rate will remain static:

10-year HELOC at 8.69%: $375.01 per month

$375.01 per month 15-year HELOC at 8.69%: $298.77 per month

So while you'll save more each month by going with the longer option, you'll pay more in interest to do so. But remember that these payments are only approximated. Here, then, is what they could become if rates fall by 25 basis points in November:

10-year HELOC at 8.44%: $371.00 per month

$371.00 per month 15-year HELOC at 8.44%: $294.37 per month

That noted, HELOC interest rates are unlikely to fall by the same precise amount that the federal funds rate does. So calculate on the assumption that it does, but understand that they don't move by the same amount each month.

Don't forget about your credit score

Remember that the interest rates you see listed on lender websites are as low as they are on the assumption that borrowers are qualified – meaning that they have a high credit score and clean credit background. If you don't have both, you won't be eligible for the above rates and may have to pay significantly more, depending on your financial circumstances. If you have a low score – and can afford to delay the needs you were planning to cover with a HELOC – it may be worth improving your credit before applying. So, don't apply for other credit in the interim, pay down (or off) all of your current debts and make sure to pay your current monthly payments on time (or, preferably, early).

The bottom line

A $30,000 HELOC comes with monthly payments between $299 and $375, approximately, right now. But those rates will change over the life of the line of credit. And you won't be eligible for the best rates and terms if you don't have a good credit score, so make sure to check that before applying. Finally, remember that your home is collateral in any home equity borrowing exchange, therefore it's critical that you withdraw only an amount that you can afford to pay back or you'll risk losing your home in the process.