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Carrying some debt in retirement isn't always a bad thing, but too much can be detrimental to your finances. PHIL LEO/Getty Images

Retirement is often viewed as the finish line after decades of comprehensive financial planning, but that milestone doesn't always mark the end of your borrowing needs. Mortgage balances, credit card debt, auto loans and even personal loans frequently carry over into retirement, creating a retirement landscape that looks very different from what previous generations faced. And, today's persistent inflation and elevated borrowing costs are making it even more expensive to manage that debt, especially for retirees on fixed incomes.

That doesn't necessarily mean that entering retirement with debt is a financial mistake, though. In some cases, low-rate mortgage debt or financing that's used strategically can fit comfortably into a retirement budget. The challenge is, though, that once paychecks stop, there's often less room to absorb unexpected expenses, rising monthly payments or higher interest charges. So, what felt manageable while working can become much harder to sustain when your income is largely limited to Social Security, retirement account withdrawals or pension benefits.

That, in turn, makes it important to understand where to draw the line on debt in retirement. While carrying some debt may be normal, how much debt is considered too much when you're retired?

Find out how you can get rid of your high-rate debt for less today.

How much debt is too much when you're in retirement?

When it comes to debt in retirement, there is no universal amount that signals you've crossed into dangerous territory. Rather, the answer depends on how your debt affects your ability to comfortably cover essentials while maintaining your retirement goals.

A good starting point is to evaluate your monthly cash flow. If debt payments consume so much of the income that you're regularly choosing between paying creditors and covering necessities like housing, groceries, healthcare or insurance, that's a strong indication that your debt has become excessive. Retirement income is often less flexible than employment income, after all, making it much harder to recover from financial strain.

It's also important to look at the type of debt you're carrying. A fixed-rate mortgage loan with a relatively low interest rate may be far less concerning than high-rate credit card balances that continue to grow each month. Revolving debt is particularly problematic because elevated credit card rates can quickly increase borrowing costs if balances aren't paid off in full each billing cycle.

Another warning sign is relying on new debt to pay existing obligations. If you're using one credit card to cover another payment, taking personal loans to keep up with monthly bills or withdrawing larger amounts from retirement accounts to cover your debt, your financial situation may be headed toward unsustainable levels. Those withdrawals can also reduce the longevity of your retirement savings while potentially increasing your tax liability.

You should also consider how much financial flexibility you have left after making debt payments. Retirement inevitably comes with unexpected expenses, whether it's a major home repair, medical treatment or helping a family member. If your monthly debt obligations leave little room to absorb those costs without borrowing again, you're operating with a very small financial cushion.

Finally, pay attention to the emotional impact. Constant stress over making payments, delaying necessary healthcare because of debt or losing sleep over finances may indicate your obligations have reached a level that's affecting both your financial and personal well-being. While those factors aren't reflected on a balance sheet, they can be just as important when evaluating whether your debt is still manageable.

Learn about the debt relief options available to you now.

What should retirees do if their debt has become unmanageable?

If your debt has reached the point where minimum payments are becoming difficult, or balances continue growing despite your efforts, it's important to act before the situation worsens. Waiting typically gives interest more time to accumulate while limiting the number of available solutions.

For retirees with strong credit, consolidating high-rate debt through a lower-rate personal loan may reduce monthly payments and provide a structured payoff timeline. Homeowners with substantial equity may also have options through a home equity loan or home equity line of credit (HELOC), though these products use your home as collateral and should be approached carefully, particularly when living on a fixed income.

If your debt burden has become overwhelming, other types of debt relief may also be worth exploring. Debt settlement programs, for example, allow eligible borrowers to resolve unsecured debts such as credit card balances for less than the full amount owed. Or, borrowers who want to streamline payments and reduce interest costs can turn to debt management programs instead. While debt relief isn't appropriate for every situation, it may provide a path toward becoming debt-free when other repayment strategies are no longer realistic.

Before enrolling in any debt relief program, however, it's important to carefully compare your options, understand the fees involved and ensure you have a realistic plan for avoiding future debt. Addressing the underlying budget challenges is just as important as resolving the balances themselves.

The bottom line

Retirement doesn't require eliminating every dollar of debt, but it does require you to make sure your debt fits comfortably within your income and long-term financial goals. If your monthly payments are limiting your ability to cover essentials, forcing you to borrow more or creating ongoing financial stress, your debt may have reached an unhealthy level. The earlier you evaluate your situation and explore available solutions, though, the more opportunities you'll have to protect both your finances and your retirement lifestyle.