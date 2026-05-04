How much credit card debt is too much right now? Experts weigh in

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If you want to keep your credit card debt levels manageable, you need to know how much is too much right now. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Credit card debt is climbing, and it's becoming a real issue among borrowers nationwide. Case in point? Americans held about $1.23 trillion in total credit card balances in the last quarter of 2025 — a record level that was up by tens of billions from the previous quarter. In turn, the average borrower now holds nearly $6,600 in credit card debt.

That might not seem like a huge amount at first glance, but with credit cards carrying an average rate of over 21% these days, even a small balance can snowball quickly. As a result, borrowers need to be hyper-vigilant about monitoring their debt balances and understand how to recognize when their debt is getting out of hand.

Want to make sure your debts remain manageable? Here's how much is typically too much, according to experts.

Learn how to start getting rid of your high-rate debt for less today.

What's too much credit card debt in today's economy? Experts weigh in

Experts say it's hard to put a hard and fast number on what's "too much" credit card debt, but looking at your total balances — and how much of your total credit limit they make up — is a good place to start.

"It should be below about 30% of your available credit," says Bobbi Rebell, a certified financial planner and consumer finance expert. "Having that breathing room allows you to have flexibility and also protects your credit score."

At over 30%, Experian credit bureau notes that your debt level starts to have a "more pronounced negative effect on your credit score." At that point, it may also be hard to keep up with minimum payments or your essential living expenses, especially in today's economy, which saw inflation jump nearly a full percentage point in March alone.

"This is a very tough environment for credit card debt with balances at record highs and credit card interest rates also near historic highs," Rebell says. "All this is happening with inflation making everyday expenses very costly, which in turn pushes consumers to use credit cards even more."

Find out more about your credit card debt relief options online now.

What are the signs that your credit card debt is too high?

What constitutes "too much" credit card debt really depends on the person, their income and their household expenses. In general, you might have hit that threshold if you're feeling more stressed about money lately, experts say, or if your debt is keeping you from meeting other financial goals.

"Any amount causing stress, taking too much of your income away, or not allowing you to save money for your future is too much," says Alex Duffy, an independent agent and retirement expert at Goldfinch Financial.

If your credit card debt payments are making it hard to cover your costs of living or if you're only making the bare minimum payments on your cards each month, those are also red flags. In the latter case, compounding interest charges and rising credit card rates make it almost impossible to get out of debt by making only the minimum payments.

"Your balance is going to grow as your ability to pay shrinks," Rebell says. "Things can really spiral."

According to Kim Chambers, credit card product manager for Georgia's Own Credit Union, some other signs to look out for include frequently using cash advances from your cards, regularly making late payments or spending over your limit, or missing payments entirely.

"Credit card debt can be considered too much if it is no longer used as a benefit and a tool, and instead becomes a burden or heavy weight to manage," Chambers says.

How to make your credit card debt more manageable now

The good news is that if your credit card debt is inching toward unmanageable, there are steps you can take to regain control and start reducing those balances.

"The first thing is to stop consuming and stop opening lines of credit," Duffy says. "Then, you need a plan to pay off your debt as quickly as possible. I'd recommend paying off smaller balances and balances with the highest interest rates quicker to build momentum."

You can also call up your credit card company and try to negotiate. In some cases, they may reduce your interest rate, which would reduce your monthly payment and make paying down your debt more affordable.

"The initial step is to research other interest rates with your issuer, as well as competitive interest rates in the market," Chambers says. "Having this information to compare with your existing rate will be helpful when negotiating. Also, look up your payment history. If it has been consistent and timely, this can be another factor that works in your favor."

You can also explore a balance transfer card, which is a type of credit card you can use to pay off other cards and debts. These often come with a very low promotional rate (sometimes even a 0% one) for a limited period of time. This can make it easier to reduce your balances and pay off your debt faster.

Another similar option is called debt consolidation. This is when you take out a loan that has a lower interest rate than your credit cards, and then use those loan funds to pay off the cards.

"If your debt is scattered, it can sometimes help to consolidate accounts," Rebell says.

The bottom line

Sticking to a budget is critical if you want to pay down debts, and you can also seek help from a financial professional, credit counselor, or debt relief company, too. Whatever you do, though, make sure you stay on top of your credit card balances, and always be aware of how you're spending your money.

"It's essential that you be proactive and really pay attention to where your money is going," Rebell says. "If it's going to pay off debt — not to pay for the things you need for your family, that's the wake-up call to make some changes."