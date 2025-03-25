We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pursuing debt forgiveness could help significantly lower your credit card debt right now. Getty Images

Millions of Americans are currently feeling the pressure caused by today's high-rate landscape, but credit card users, in particular, are at risk of serious debt-related issues right now. Not only are rates on credit cards variable, meaning that they can change without much notice, but today's average credit card rates are at record highs and are nearing 23%. Depending on your credit profile, though, there's a chance that the rates on your credit cards are much higher.

So, if you're allowing any portion of your credit card balance to carry over from month to month, you're almost certainly paying the price in terms of the interest charges on your account. But if you're carrying a major balance — let's say $50,000 — it's even easier for this type of debt to spiral out of control quickly, especially as the interest charges compound over time. Let that type of balance carry over for an extended period and it could spell big trouble for your finances.

Given the serious repercussions of letting your credit card debt grow, it makes sense to look for relief options, and credit card debt forgiveness can offer a potential solution. While these programs aren't right for everyone, they can provide substantial relief in certain situations. That said, understanding how much debt forgiveness could potentially lower a $50,000 debt is the first step in determining whether this option might be worth pursuing.

Learn how to start the debt forgiveness process today.

Here's how much debt forgiveness could lower a $50,000 debt now

Debt forgiveness (also known as debt settlement) is a strategy in which you or the debt relief company you work with tries to negotiate lower settlements on your debts in return for a lump-sum payment on the account. This type of debt relief is typically used for credit card debt but can be an option for most types of unsecured debt.

When successful, debt forgiveness typically results in a reduction of 30% to 50% of the original debt amount. With a $50,000 debt, this means you could potentially reduce your balance to between $25,000 and $35,000 — meaning that you could see significant savings of between $15,000 to $25,000.

Let's break down what this might look like:

30% reduction: $50,000 - $15,000 = $35,000 remaining balance

$50,000 - $15,000 = $35,000 remaining balance 40% reduction: $50,000 - $20,000 = $30,000 remaining balance

$50,000 - $20,000 = $30,000 remaining balance 50% reduction: $50,000 - $25,000 = $25,000 remaining balance

These types of potential savings can make a substantial difference in your financial situation, potentially turning an unmanageable debt into something you can handle. To understand just how significant this reduction could be, consider what happens to a $50,000 credit card debt with a 23% interest rate if you make a flat $1,000 payment per month on the account:

After one year: You'll have paid $12,000 in total but reduced the principal by just over $500

You'll have paid $12,000 in total but reduced the principal by just over $500 After five years: You'll have paid $60,000 but lowered the principal by just under $5,000 in total

You'll have paid $60,000 but lowered the principal by just under $5,000 in total To pay off the debt completely: It would take approximately 14 years and cost over $117,000 in interest alone

Learn more about your debt relief options online now.

Other debt relief options to consider

While debt forgiveness can be an attractive option, it's not the only strategy available to those struggling with debt. Other debt relief options worth considering in this case include:

The bottom line

Debt forgiveness can potentially reduce a $50,000 debt by $15,000 to $25,000, providing significant financial relief. However, it's important to understand that this option typically comes with trade-offs, including potential tax consequences (forgiven debt is often considered taxable income) and negative impacts on your credit score.

Before pursuing debt forgiveness, it can help to carefully evaluate your unique financial situation and consult with a debt relief specialist who can provide personalized advice. And remember, while debt forgiveness can provide a fresh start, combining it with improved financial habits is crucial to ensure that you don't find yourself in a similar situation again in the future.