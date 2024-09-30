We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Before you pursue a debt consolidation loan, it's important to understand how much credit card debt is too much to consolidate.

Credit card debt in the U.S. recently reached a new high, crossing the $1.14 trillion mark. This staggering figure reflects the broader financial challenges many Americans are facing, and it's only part of a larger problem. Serious credit card payment delinquencies are rising, meaning more people are missing payments for 90 days or longer. And, about 20% of credit card users are maxed out on their credit limits, leaving them without access to any additional credit.

This rise in credit card debt has coincided with other economic hurdles that have stretched budgets thin. Inflation, while cooling, has driven up prices on everyday goods and services over the last few years, making it hard for many to afford even basic necessities — and leading more people to rely on their credit cards to make ends meet. And with the average credit card interest rate now at a record high of nearly 23%, the cost of carrying balances from month to month is more burdensome than ever.

With these issues looming, tackling your credit card debt is a smart move to make, but the right approach isn't always clear-cut. For some, credit card debt consolidation, which allows you to roll multiple debts into one lower-rate loan, may seem like the best way to get rid of your credit card debt, but it's not a one-size-fits-all solution. The amount of credit card debt a person carries can significantly impact whether debt consolidation is the most efficient method.

How much credit card debt is too much to consolidate?

There is no one-size-fits-all threshold at which credit card debt becomes too substantial for debt consolidation. The answer ultimately depends on several factors, including your total debt load, your income and your ability to stick to a repayment plan.

That said, your debt-to-income (DTI) ratio is a common metric lenders use to determine whether you can be approved for a debt consolidation loan. If your monthly debt payments exceed 40% of your gross monthly income, consolidation may become challenging. Lenders typically prefer a DTI of 36% or lower for consolidation loans.

So, as a general rule, if your credit card debt has ballooned to the point where it's more than half of your annual income, debt consolidation might not be the best solution. In such cases, the consolidated loan payments might still be too high for you to manage, even with a lower interest rate — and you may have trouble finding a lender who will approve your loan application.

Your credit score also plays a significant role. If you have significant credit card debt, your credit score is likely to have taken a hit, which means you may not qualify for the best terms on a consolidation loan — and a higher interest rate on a consolidation loan may not provide the savings you're hoping for.

The loan amount you would need could also have an impact. While there's no strict upper limit for this type of loan, debt consolidation loans typically cap out around $50,000 to $100,000. If your debt load is beyond this range, other debt relief options may be more appropriate.

Other options for tackling high credit card debt

If your credit card debt has surpassed the point where consolidation is viable, there are alternative strategies that can help manage and reduce the burden, including:

The bottom line

When trying to get rid of high-rate credit card debt, using a debt consolidation loan to tackle it could help you lower the interest charges, making it easier and more affordable to pay off what you owe. But while debt consolidation can be an effective tool for managing moderate levels of debt, it's important to fully assess your financial situation and explore all of your available options — especially when you're dealing with high amounts of card debt. That way, you can make the best and most educated decision for your finances.