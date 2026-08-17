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You don't have to commit your money for years on end to take advantage of what a CD account can offer now. PM Images/Getty Images

Savers have spent much of this year in a holding pattern. The Federal Reserve has kept its benchmark rate parked in the same 3.5% to 3.75% range since the start of the year. And while borrowers have been hoping for a rate cut to ease those costs, it's unclear whether that will happen in the near future. The Fed's most recent vote wasn't even unanimous, with a trio of officials pushing for a hike, not a cut, noting that inflation still hasn't dropped to the 2% target.

For anyone sitting on a large savings cushion, that type of rate uncertainty makes it difficult to determine the best place to hold your money, as any rate shifts that occur will impact deposit accounts with variable rates. A certificate of deposit (CD) solves that issue, though, by locking in today's high rates for the length of the CD term. You agree to leave your money untouched in the CD account, and in exchange, the bank guarantees your return no matter what the Fed does next.

And you don't necessarily have to commit your money for years on end to take advantage of what a CD can offer, either. A 6-month CD provides a relatively short timeline for locking in a guaranteed rate, and with a $50,000 deposit, even small differences between today's top offers can affect how much you earn. So, what could your 6-month CD return look like if you open one this August?

Start earning more interest with one of today's top CD rates.

How much can you earn by putting $50,000 in a 6-month CD this August?

CD rates vary by bank and by term, and shopping around before opening one can make a measurable difference in what you take home. Online banks and credit unions, in particular, tend to offer more competitive rates than traditional brick-and-mortar institutions, so it pays to compare before committing.

With that in mind, here's what a $50,000 deposit would earn over a six-month CD term at three of the more competitive rates currently available:

$50,000 6-month CD at 4.05%: $1,002.45 in interest

$1,002.45 in interest $50,000 6-month CD at 4.15%: $1,026.95 in interest

$1,026.95 in interest $50,000 6-month CD at 4.20%: $1,039.20 in interest

In other words, a saver opening a top-tier 6-month CD today could walk away with somewhere between roughly $1,002 and $1,040 in interest by the time the term matures early next year — without taking on any market risk or lifting a finger once the account is funded. That return is fixed the moment you open the account, meaning it won't be affected if the Fed cuts rates between now and the maturity date.

The trade-off, of course, is liquidity. CDs typically charge an early withdrawal penalty if you need access to the funds before the term ends, so this approach only makes sense for money you're confident you won't need to touch for the next six months.

Compare today's best CD rates and lock in your return now.

Should you consider a high-yield savings account instead?

A CD isn't the only way to put $50,000 to work right now. A high-yield savings account offers a different set of benefits and trade-offs: Your rate isn't locked in, but you retain full access to your funds and can continue adding to the balance over time.

Here's what that same $50,000 could earn in a high-yield savings account over a comparable period, based on current top rates:

$50,000 high-yield savings account at 3.95% over 6 months: $977.94 in interest

$977.94 in interest $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.00% over 6 months: $990.20 in interest

$990.20 in interest $50,000 high-yield savings account at 4.10% over 6 months: $1,014.70 in interest

Those returns are similar to what the CD options above would pay, which makes the decision less about maximizing yield and more about what you value: certainty or flexibility. If rates fall over the next six months, locking in a CD rate now would mean the returns outperform a variable-rate account. If rates hold steady or rise, a high-yield savings account could close the gap or even edge ahead, all while leaving your money accessible.

For savers who aren't sure they'll need to leave the full $50,000 untouched, or who want to keep the door open to chase a better rate later, the high-yield savings account route may be worth the modest trade-off in guaranteed returns.

The bottom line

Whether a 6-month CD or a high-yield savings account makes more sense for your $50,000 comes down to how confident you are that you won't need the money before the term is up, and how you feel about the direction interest rates are headed. A CD guarantees a return of roughly $1,002 to $1,040 over six months at today's top rates, locked in regardless of what the Fed does next. A high-yield savings account offers a lower but similar return for now, with the added flexibility of full access to your funds and the potential upside if rates climb. Neither option involves risk to your principal, so the right choice ultimately hinges on your own liquidity needs over the months ahead.