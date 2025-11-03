We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Last week, the Federal Reserve delivered a quarter-point rate cut at the close of its October meeting, lowering the benchmark rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, with the goal of helping to ease borrowing costs amid an elevated rate climate. That rate cut was the Fed's second consecutive cut of 2025 and followed a similar 25-basis point reduction in September. Despite the central bank's efforts to ease financial conditions, though, questions remain about what this second rate cut of 2025 means for everyday borrowers.

While the Fed doesn't set borrowing rates directly, its moves ripple through financial markets, and those effects are already showing. Home equity borrowing rates, for example, have fallen significantly in recent weeks. For those who want to enter the housing market, though, the Fed's impact on mortgage rates has been uneven. While mortgage rates have come down from their peaks earlier this year, the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate currently sits at 6.17%, a far cry from the sub-3% rates that were commonplace in 2021.

For buyers weighing whether to jump into the market, understanding the real cost of borrowing in this environment is critical. So, how much would the monthly payments on a $500,000 mortgage loan be if calculated at today's average rates? Below, we'll crunch the payment costs.

How much does a $500,000 mortgage loan cost monthly after the Fed's October rate cut?

For those opting for the traditional 30-year fixed mortgage loan at today's average rate of 6.17%, the monthly principal and interest payment comes to $3,052.62. That's before factoring in property taxes, homeowners' insurance or potential HOA fees — expenses that can easily add hundreds more to the monthly housing bill.

If you're willing to commit to a shorter timeline, a 15-year mortgage loan at today's average rate of 5.41% would bring the monthly payment to $4,061.58. The higher payment reflects the compressed repayment schedule, but it comes with a significant upside: You'll pay dramatically less interest over the life of the loan and build equity much faster.

Now let's compare that to what you would have paid at the start of the year for a $500,000, 30-year mortgage loan when the average rate sat at 7.04%. At that point in mid-January, the monthly payment on the same $500,000 loan would have been about $3,339.96. That means you could save about $290 per month at today's average rates, or rake in more than $3,400 per year in savings.

And now let's consider where rates stood just a year ago. In October 2024, the average 30-year rate hovered around 6.70%, which would have meant a monthly payment of roughly $3,226.39 on the same $500,000 loan. That means today's rate represents a savings of about $170 per month, or about $2,040 annually.

How much would it cost to refinance a $500,000 mortgage at today's rates?

Homeowners with existing mortgages have their own calculations to make. If you locked in a rate above 7% in the past year or two, refinancing at today's rates could generate substantial savings, though you'll need to weigh those savings against closing costs. Here's what refinancing a $500,000 mortgage would look like at current average rates:

Your monthly principal and interest payment would be $4,170.82 on a 15-year mortgage refinance at today's rates. This aggressive payoff schedule means higher monthly payments, but you'll 30-year refinance at 6.49%: The monthly payment on a 30-year mortgage refinance at today's rates would be $3,157.06. This keeps your payment lower and more manageable while still offering savings compared to rates that were common earlier this year. It's a solid middle-ground option for those who want to reduce their monthly obligations without committing to the steeper payments of a 15-year loan.

The bottom line

The Fed's October rate cut has nudged mortgage and refinance rates down slightly, offering a modest but welcome reprieve for borrowers. Still, if you're considering buying or refinancing, it's important to shop around with multiple lenders and compare offers. Even a quarter-point difference in rate can translate to hundreds of dollars in annual savings, so be sure to do your homework and find the best (and most affordable) option for your needs.