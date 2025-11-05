If you're dealing with unpaid debt, the charge-off phase is just the beginning of the debt collection efforts. Jordan Lye/Getty Images

When you fall behind on credit card payments, the consequences tend to unfold in stages, each one more serious than the last. First come the late fees and penalty interest rates, which increase the cost of your debt, and then come the increasingly urgent phone calls and letters from your creditor. But if months go by without payment, your account enters more severe phases that many borrowers don't fully understand until they're facing them: The charge-off and collections phases.

These two phases often get lumped together in conversations about debt, but they represent distinct milestones in a creditor's attempt to recover what you owe. And, the difference between them can significantly impact your options for resolving the debt. When a creditor charges off your account, they're making an accounting decision to classify your debt as unlikely to be repaid. Your obligation to pay, however, remains very much intact.

What makes this moment particularly important, though, is that it directly precedes your debt making its way through the collections process. Knowing how long you have before your debt moves from the charge-off to collections can help you take action at the most strategic moments. So, when does your charged-off debt get turned over to a collection agency? That's what we'll examine below.

How long does it take before a charge-off goes to collections?

Most creditors charge off accounts after 180 days of non-payment. That accounts for roughly six months of missed payments. During those six months, you'll typically receive numerous calls, letters and emails from your creditor as they attempt to collect the debt. However, the debt being charged off doesn't necessarily mean it is immediately sent to a third-party collections agency.

Sometimes, the original creditor will continue trying to collect the debt with their internal collections team even after charging it off. This internal collection period can last anywhere from a few weeks to several months. During this time, you're still dealing directly with the company you originally owed money to, which can actually work in your favor when negotiating payment arrangements.

However, many creditors sell charged-off debts to collection agencies relatively quickly, often within 30 to 90 days after the charge-off. Once sold, the debt collection agency becomes the new owner of your debt and takes over all collection efforts. This is when you'll start receiving communications from a different company and your approach to handling the debt may need to shift accordingly.

It's worth noting that even if your debt hasn't been sold, the charge-off itself will appear on your credit report and can drop your credit score significantly. The missed payments and other related marks remain on your credit report for seven years from the date of your first missed payment, regardless of whether it's eventually paid off or settled.

What are the easiest ways to get rid of a charged-off account?

Once a debt is charged off, it may feel like your options are limited, but you still have several ways to address it. The most straightforward approach is to pay the debt in full. While this might not be financially feasible for everyone, paying the full balance ensures the account is marked as "paid" on your credit report. You can also contact your creditor or the debt collection agency and request a payment plan if you can't afford a lump sum payment.

Debt settlement is another viable option. With this approach, you or a debt relief company you hire will work to negotiate with the creditor or debt collector to accept a reduced lump-sum payment on the account. Many creditors and debt collection agencies will accept less than what you owe, sometimes as little as 50% of the original debt, if you're facing a genuine financial hardship. The account is then marked as "settled" rather than "unpaid," which is better for your credit standing than leaving it unresolved.

If your account hasn't yet been sold or is still collectible by the original creditor, a credit counseling agency may be able to help. The credit counselor will work with your creditors to try and reduce interest rates and waive fees and will help you create a repayment plan that combines your debts into one manageable monthly payment. These programs can help you better tackle your debt and prevent additional accounts from being charged off.

If your financial situation is truly dire, filing for bankruptcy might be worth considering. While it's certainly the most serious option and should be treated as a last resort, Chapter 7 bankruptcy can discharge many types of unsecured debt, including charged-off credit card accounts.

The bottom line

A charge-off might feel like the end of the road, but it's really just another step in the debt collection process. After about six months of missed payments, lenders typically charge off accounts and sell them to debt collectors, who will then continue pursuing repayment. So, the sooner you act, the better. Whether you negotiate directly, work with a reputable debt relief company or enter a debt management program, resolving a charged-off account can stop collection calls, prevent legal action and help your credit begin to recover.