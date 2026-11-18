Savers should understand exactly how a CD account works before making any transfers or deposits. Maskot

Growing and protecting your money is always important but arguably more so in the economic climate many savers find themselves in now. With inflation still sticky, elevated interest rates making borrowing more expensive and higher debt levels to contend with, where you keep your money is critical right now. Against this backdrop, a certificate of deposit (CD) account becomes a naturally attractive option worthy of serious consideration. And with interest rates higher than they have been in recent years, it could also prove to be a lucrative one, depending on your approach.

To better determine the value of a CD account, however, it helps to begin with the fundamentals. That starts with understanding what a CD actually is, how it works and what your interest-earning capacity could be. Below, we'll break down everything you need to know to make an informed decision.

Start earning more interest on your money by opening a CD account here.

What is a CD and how does it work?

A CD is a type of savings account in which you'll lock your money away for an extended period in exchange for a fixed interest rate. Once the CD account matures after a select period of time (known as a term), you'll regain access to the money plus any interest earned. Withdrawing some or all of the money before the maturity date, however, will lead to an early withdrawal penalty being levied that could be worth all of the interest you've earned on the account to date.

How long is a CD account?

CD terms can be as short as three months or as long as five or even 10 years, depending on the bank. Short-term CDs are generally better suited for savers who want to earn a competitive rate temporarily without having to forego extended access to their money. Long-term CDs, however, can be better for savers who want to lock in one of today's elevated rates for an extended period, allowing them to earn a competitive return even if rates were to decline before the account matures.

How does CD interest work?

The fixed CD interest rate allows savers to determine their interest-earning potential with precision in a way that they can't with alternative accounts with variable interest rates. Interest compounds on different time frames, depending on the bank. It can be calculated using a simple formula:

Principal x rate x time = interest earned

Using this formula, $10,000 deposited at a 4% rate in a 1-year CD will earn savers $400 ($10,000 x 0.04 x 1). It's important to note, however, that an interest rate that's slightly lower with a term that's longer can result in a larger return, so don't discount long-term CDs even if they may have rates less competitive than short-term alternatives. Know what a good CD rate is considered to be before making any deposits, too, as there could be significant variability among banks and credit unions. This is why it's so important to shop around for accounts before making a final decision.

Can you add money to a CD?

Because CD accounts are locked, you won't be able to add more money to the account after it was opened, unless you initially opened an add-on CD. This unique account type will allow for additional deposits without penalty. You'll still earn a fixed interest rate and will still be liable for paying an early withdrawal fee for any premature withdrawals, however. This account type may be applicable for those who are unsure of the initial deposit amount but still want to open an account anyway, though rates associated with add-on CDs may be lower than what's offered with traditional CD accounts.

Learn more about your CD account options here.

Are CDs FDIC-insured?

CDs held by banks are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) up to $250,000 per account. For those CDs held by credit unions, the account will be insured by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), covering the same $250,000. That said, a joint account will offer protection worth up to $500,000. If you're concerned about being protected, consider using the FDIC's Bank Find tool, which can help you locate insured banks.

What is the penalty for early withdrawal of a CD?

The cost of an early withdrawal penalty will vary based on the term and the bank. Penalties are equivalent to the interest earned on the account after a certain period. Here's what that looks like with three different CD terms and three different banks:

Term Penalty Bank example 24 months or less 90 days of interest Barclays 12 to 48 months 180 days of interest Synchrony 5 years 2 years of interest Popular Direct

Can you lose money in a CD?

While you won't lose money in a CD if it's maintained through the maturity date, you can lose it if the penalty is greater than the interest earned to that point, which is possible if you make an early withdrawal penalty relatively early in the CD term. You could also technically lose interest-earning potential if the rate you lock the account with winds up being lower than what the market dictates later in the term. For savers unsure of their ability to maintain the account without having to make any withdrawals, a no-penalty CD may be worth considering. This account won't penalize you for taking out your money prematurely, though interest rates on no-penalty CDs are often lower than those tied to a traditional CD account.

What happens when a CD matures?

When your CD account matures, you'll have an option to withdraw the funds or have them rollover into a new account. Here's what to consider:

The grace period: You'll typically have a grace period of around two weeks in which to make your decision. Be prepared to take action before the date arrives and inform the bank of what you're planning to do during this time period. You can let the funds rollover into a new CD, withdraw the funds (and your new interest) or transfer the money into a different account type.

You'll typically have a grace period of around two weeks in which to make your decision. Be prepared to take action before the date arrives and inform the bank of what you're planning to do during this time period. You can let the funds rollover into a new CD, withdraw the funds (and your new interest) or transfer the money into a different account type. CD autorenewal: If you don't take action or forget to, your CD will automatically rollover into a new version after the grace period has elapsed. This risks having your money locked into an account with a rate that's less favorable than your current one or potentially even one with a different term. To avoid this likely scenario, be sure to set a reminder for the week before the maturity date so that you're prepared to take action during the grace period.

How to open a CD in 3 steps

Opening a CD account is simple and it can be done online right now. But you shouldn't rush through the process either, especially if you're looking to earn as much interest as possible. Instead, consider these three strategic steps, in order:

Compare rates and terms: Different banks will offer different rates, so it's worth it to diligently shop around to compare and contrast rates and terms before making any transfers. You can easily do this online via an online marketplace or by comparing bank and credit union websites. Pick a term: The highest rate won't matter if you can't see the account through to the end of the term, so be sure to pick a term that you can comfortably afford to maintain or consider adjusting the deposit amount. Open and fund the account: You can typically open and transfer funds into a CD account online the same day you make your decision, but understand the funding deadlines as some banks and institutions will expect you to make a deposit quicker than others.

Where to find the best CD rates

To find the best CD rates, you'll need to take the time to shop around with both online banks and those with in-person branches. The former type, however, thanks to the limited overhead and maintenance costs associated with a brick and mortar location, are often able to pass on those savings to savers via higher interest rates.