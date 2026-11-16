Best CD rates of November 2026: Up to 5.00% APY

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Following a decline in recent years, CD account interest rates are starting to rise again. Pla2na/Getty Images

Utilizing a certificate of deposit (CD) account can be a responsible way to grow your money within a stable financing product, and finding the best CD rate from a bank or credit union will maximize your earnings. The trade-off with a CD is that, in many cases, you can't withdraw your money early without a penalty, which can wipe out the interest you've earned. There are also other considerations such as the term length of the CD, the opening balance you deposit and the service of the bank or credit union.

It's important to make a plan for your money, including when you'll need it next, before deciding which CD is best for you. But finding the best CD rates available today is a good place to start. Below, we'll detail everything you need to know to make an informed decision this month.

Start earning more interest on your money by opening a CD account here.

Best CD rates today by term

The best CD rate in November 2026 is 5.00% APY for a 5-year term, versus an average national interest rate of 1.41%. Traditionally, the best-value CDs tend to have longer terms, though that dynamic hasn't always been the case in recent years.

See below for the best CD rates by term (rates current as of Nov. 3, 2026):

CD Term Bank/Credit Union APY 3-month Dow Credit Union 4.35% 6-month Quorum Federal Credit Union 4.40% 12-month USALLIANCE Financial 5.00% 18-month USALLIANCE Financial 5.00% 2-year CFG Bank 4.82% 3-year Quorum Federal Credit Union 4.90% 5-year Quorum Federal Credit Union 5.00%

Our top CD picks for November 2026

Our review of top CD picks for November 2026 compares top financial institutions across the country offering the highest CD rates. We also compared these institutions on their requirements, minimum deposits, penalties and terms offered. Some institutions may restrict eligibility based on location, employment or other factors.

Best for a 5-year term CD: Quorum Federal Credit Union

Quorum Federal Credit Union offers a 5-year term CD with a 5.00% APY, which comes with a low minimum deposit requirement of $100. CDs through Quorum are also broadly accessible for general retail customers, as membership to the credit union is free and included in the application. Quorum accounts are federally insured up to $250,000 per individual owner by the National Credit Union Administration (NCUA), which means their deposits are protected the way FDIC insurance protects bank deposits.

Here are the most recent rates of Quorum CDs by term length:

3-month CD term : 1.75% APY

: 1.75% APY 6-month CD term : 4.40% APY

: 4.40% APY 12-month CD term : 4.50% APY

: 4.50% APY 18-month CD term : 4.00% APY

: 4.00% APY 2-year CD term : 4.00% APY

: 4.00% APY 3-year CD term : 4.90% APY

: 4.90% APY 5-year CD term: 5.00% APY

Learn more about the best CDs available to you here.

Best for a 1-year CD: USALLIANCE Financial

USALLIANCE Financial offers a 12-month term CD with an APY of 5.00%, which is competitive with nearly any rate on any CD available today. The minimum opening deposit is $500. USALLIANCE Financial is NCUA-insured, but it's worth noting that this CD comes with a 180-day early withdrawal penalty.

Here are the most recent rates of USALLIANCE Financial's CDs by term length:

3-month CD term : 3.80% APY

: 3.80% APY 6-month CD term : 3.80% APY

: 3.80% APY 12-month CD term : 5.00% APY

: 5.00% APY 18-month CD term : 5.05% APY

: 5.05% APY 2-year CD term : 4.20% APY

: 4.20% APY 3-year CD term : 3.95% APY

: 3.95% APY 5-year CD term: 3.95% APY

Best for a 3-month term CD: Dow Credit Union

Dow Credit Union offers a 3-month CD with a 4.35% APY, which comes with a minimum deposit of $500. Dow Credit Union is mainly for Michigan residents, but non-residents can join with a $10 donation to their Multipliers for Good charitable fund.

Here are the most recent rates of Dow Credit Union's CDs by term length:

3-month CD term : 4.35% APY

: 4.35% APY 6-month CD term : 4.25% APY

: 4.25% APY 12-month CD term : 4.30% APY

: 4.30% APY 18-month CD term : 4.25% APY

: 4.25% APY 2-year CD term : 4.40% APY

: 4.40% APY 3-year CD term : 4.40% APY

: 4.40% APY 5-year CD term: 4.40% APY

Best no-penalty CD rates: Climate First Bank

Climate First Bank offers CDs with no penalty for withdrawing your money before the end of the term. The bank offers a no-penalty 12-month CD with a 4.46% APY, as well as a no-penalty 6-month CD with a 4.33% APY, both requiring a $500 minimum deposit.

No-penalty CDs tend to feature rates that are a bit lower than standard CDs. Climate First Bank products have no noted penalty or waiting period for early withdrawal, though withdrawing your money early will reduce your savings.

Best jumbo CD rates: Credit One Bank

Jumbo CDs require a larger minimum opening deposit than traditional CDs — often as much as $100,000 or more. Credit One Bank offers a jumbo CD with a 5-year term and a 4.85% APY. You can continue to earn even more interest through a "loyalty rate bump" if you roll over your CD to a new one once the term ends. Credit One Bank is FDIC-insured, and this insurance covers $250,000 per depositor, per bank, per ownership category.

In many instances, jumbo CD rates do not necessarily outperform traditional CD rates. Compare Credit One Bank's jumbo CD with Quorum Federal Credit Union's 5-year traditional CD to see that the latter wins out, even without the minimum deposit.

Best credit union CD rates: Quorum Federal Credit Union

Quorum Federal Credit Union offers a 5-year CD with a 5.00% APY, with a minimum deposit of $100. Quorum is NCUA-insured.

Some credit unions may not make their CDs (or "share certificates" as they are sometimes called) available to non-members, and membership requirements vary based on several factors, from location to employment and other factors. Membership to Quorum is included in the application for a CD.

Best CD rates for low minimums: E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley

E*TRADE from Morgan Stanley offers a 5-year CD with a 4.80% APY, and requires no minimum deposit to open the CD or to start earning. The more you put into your CD, the more interest you'll earn over the course of the term. But CDs with no or low minimums are great for first-time savers, or people starting a CD ladder with small amounts.

Learn more about your E*TRADE CD account options here.

What is a CD and how does it work?

A CD is a savings account that pays a fixed interest rate, over a fixed term, on a lump sum of money.

With a CD, you agree to leave your deposit untouched over the agreed-upon term, whether that's three months or five years or more. In exchange for not moving your money, the bank or credit union tends to offer a higher interest rate than what you might receive for using a typical savings account.

Once the CD reaches maturity, you are free to withdraw the funds plus your interest, or roll it into a new CD.

Today, many banks offer high-yield savings accounts that can compete with CDs. In addition, the withdrawal penalty that comes with some CDs can effectively wipe out any accrued savings. Conversely, while interest rates for savings accounts may fall or rise, CD rates remain locked for the duration of your term.

Are CD rates going up or down?

In general, CD rates are on the rise as of November 2026.

The national average CD rate rose from 1.33% APY in October 2025 to 1.41% in October 2026, with notable increases starting in May 2026. During its October 28, 2026 meeting, the Federal Reserve decided to hold its benchmark interest rate steady, at a target range of 3.75% to 4.00%. However, some investors expect the Federal Reserve to raise its rates at its next meeting in December, and foresee additional rate hikes in 2027. Because financial institutions peg their own interest rates to the Fed's rate, higher rates often means higher yields for CDs.

What's a good CD rate right now?

A good CD rate in November 2026 is anything above 4.50% APY, which is more than three times the national average of 1.41% APY for five-year terms.

3-month CD term : Top rate: 4.35%. National average rate: 1.14%.

: Top rate: 4.35%. National average rate: 1.14%. 6-month CD term : Top rate: 4.50%. National average rate: 1.39%.

: Top rate: 4.50%. National average rate: 1.39%. 12-month CD term : Top rate: 5.00%. National average rate: 1.76%.

: Top rate: 5.00%. National average rate: 1.76%. 2-year CD term : Top rate: 4.85%. National average rate: 1.55%.

: Top rate: 4.85%. National average rate: 1.55%. 3-year CD term : Top rate: 4.90%. National average rate: 1.39%.

: Top rate: 4.90%. National average rate: 1.39%. 5-year CD term: Top rate: 5.00%. National average rate: 1.41%.

National average CD rates are based on data from S&P Capital IQ Pro, compiled by the FDIC.

How popular bank CD rates compare

In general, popular U.S. banks often offer CDs with lower rates than those offered by online banks, credit unions and other smaller institutions. Major banks like Chase, Bank of America and Wells Fargo have costs such as maintaining branch locations, and have massive deposit bases thanks to millions of loyal customers. In short, bigger banks typically have less incentive to offer the best rates. That said, some major banks offer competitive CD rates, and others may offer promotional rates or other special offers. In some cases, you may need to be an existing customer of the bank or meet other requirements to access these deals.

Here's how today's popular bank CD rates compare:

How to choose a CD

To choose a CD account, savers will need to consider a variety of factors ranging from term to APY to the minimum deposit and any early withdrawal penalties. Here are six primary factors to evaluate before making a deposit:

Term: CD terms (or lengths) can be as short as a few months or as long as a decade. Matching the term to when you'll need to regain access to your funds can help narrow your choices.

CD terms (or lengths) can be as short as a few months or as long as a decade. Matching the term to when you'll need to regain access to your funds can help narrow your choices. APY: Annual percentage yield (APY) represents the actual interest you'll earn on your CD account each year. While the interest rate is important to consider, too, the APY will account for the interest that compounds over the lifetime of your account. Understand, too, how often your interest will actually compound, which won't always be the same with each bank or credit union.

Annual percentage yield (APY) represents the actual interest you'll earn on your CD account each year. While the interest rate is important to consider, too, the APY will account for the interest that compounds over the lifetime of your account. Understand, too, how often your interest will actually compound, which won't always be the same with each bank or credit union. Minimum deposit: The minimum deposit is the lowest amount you'll need to deposit to earn the CD account's top rate. This could vary from one CD account to the next, so it's worth understanding in advance.

The minimum deposit is the lowest amount you'll need to deposit to earn the CD account's top rate. This could vary from one CD account to the next, so it's worth understanding in advance. Early withdrawal penalty: Early withdrawal penalties are charged for accessing the money in a CD prior to it maturing, and those penalties can be equivalent to some or even all of the interest you've earned on the account to the point of withdrawal. So be sure to understand what the penalty will be in advance. If unsure, consider a CD account with a shorter term.

Early withdrawal penalties are charged for accessing the money in a CD prior to it maturing, and those penalties can be equivalent to some or even all of the interest you've earned on the account to the point of withdrawal. So be sure to understand what the penalty will be in advance. If unsure, consider a CD account with a shorter term. Insurance: CD accounts are typically insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the National Credit Union Administration. This insurance covers up to $250,000 per account, giving many savers ample protection.

CD accounts are typically insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation or the National Credit Union Administration. This insurance covers up to $250,000 per account, giving many savers ample protection. Maturity terms: Most CD accounts will employ a grace period after the account hits its maturity date. At the point of maturity, you can withdraw the funds without penalty, transfer them into another account or have them roll over into a new CD account. Plan for this period in advance to avoid having the funds rollover into an account with a possibly less favorable rate than your current account.

How to calculate CD interest

Before getting started with a CD, savers should know how to calculate their CD interest so that they know precisely how much they'll have earned by the time the account matures. They can do so by multiplying the amount of money they're planning to deposit by the interest rate by the amount of time (or term). That looks like this:

Principal x rate x time = interest earned

So if you deposit $10,000 at 4% rate in a 1-year CD, you'll earn $400 ($10,000 x 0.04 x 1). That said, an interest rate that's slightly lower with a longer term can result in a larger return, so don't discount long-term CDs, even if they may have rates less competitive than short-term options. That same $10,000 at a 3.75% rate in a 2-year CD, for example, will earn $750 thanks to the extended interest-earning timeline ($10,000 x 0.0375 x 2).

Types of CD accounts

There are multiple types of CD accounts and not each one will necessarily work for you. Here are six specific ones to consider:

Traditional CD: This CD option has no frills; you'll deposit your money and earn a fixed rate for a select term. A traditional CD account often comes with an early withdrawal penalty, and is generally best suited for savers who want to protect their funds for a select period of time while still being positioned to take advantage of a fixed, high interest rate. It likely won't be appropriate, however, for those who want to maintain flexibility or those who want to be able to take advantage of higher interest rates if and when they materialize in the future.

This CD option has no frills; you'll deposit your money and earn a fixed rate for a select term. A traditional CD account often comes with an early withdrawal penalty, and is generally best suited for savers who want to protect their funds for a select period of time while still being positioned to take advantage of a fixed, high interest rate. It likely won't be appropriate, however, for those who want to maintain flexibility or those who want to be able to take advantage of higher interest rates if and when they materialize in the future. No-penalty CD: This CD type is exactly what its name implies: a CD in which you won't have to pay a penalty for withdrawing your funds prematurely. Interest rates are still fixed, however, but they'll often be lower than what you can secure with a traditional account. Still, this can be an attractive option for those savers who want to earn a fixed rate without having to worry about a potential penalty in the future that otherwise negates all of the interest earned to that point.

This CD type is exactly what its name implies: a CD in which you won't have to pay a penalty for withdrawing your funds prematurely. Interest rates are still fixed, however, but they'll often be lower than what you can secure with a traditional account. Still, this can be an attractive option for those savers who want to earn a fixed rate without having to worry about a potential penalty in the future that otherwise negates all of the interest earned to that point. Bump-up CD: This CD account allows you to request a bump up in your CD interest rate if rates increase during your term. It's typically limited to a single request and will apply only to the months remaining in the term (it won't apply retroactively). Terms and conditions will vary depending on the bank and the account. A bump-up CD could be worth it for savers who want to lock in one of today's higher interest rates but still want to capitalize on the possibility that rates will rise in the months or years ahead.

This CD account allows you to request a bump up in your CD interest rate if rates increase during your term. It's typically limited to a single request and will apply only to the months remaining in the term (it won't apply retroactively). Terms and conditions will vary depending on the bank and the account. A bump-up CD could be worth it for savers who want to lock in one of today's higher interest rates but still want to capitalize on the possibility that rates will rise in the months or years ahead. Add-on CD: An add-on CD will allow you to add more money to your account after opening it, unlike a traditional one. You'll still earn a fixed interest rate and will still be liable for paying an early withdrawal fee for any premature withdrawals. This account type may be applicable for those who are unsure of the initial deposit amount but still want to open an account anyway, even if it's a lower amount to begin with.

An add-on CD will allow you to add more money to your account after opening it, unlike a traditional one. You'll still earn a fixed interest rate and will still be liable for paying an early withdrawal fee for any premature withdrawals. This account type may be applicable for those who are unsure of the initial deposit amount but still want to open an account anyway, even if it's a lower amount to begin with. Jumbo CD: A jumbo CD is one that requires a large amount of money to be deposited, such as $100,000, though terms and conditions may vary based on provider. Rates here may be a bit higher than those listed with traditional CDs. This account type is typically better for savers who have large amounts of money to deposit and for those who prefer to safekeep it in a CD versus investing it in stocks, bonds or other assets.

A jumbo CD is one that requires a large amount of money to be deposited, such as $100,000, though terms and conditions may vary based on provider. Rates here may be a bit higher than those listed with traditional CDs. This account type is typically better for savers who have large amounts of money to deposit and for those who prefer to safekeep it in a CD versus investing it in stocks, bonds or other assets. Brokered CD: This unique CD type is secured via a financial advisor or brokerage and it can be sold before the maturity date arrives without penalty. This account type is generally better suited for savvy investors or savers who want to take a more hands on approach than a traditional account can offer.

What is the CD ladder strategy?

A CD laddering strategy involves splitting your funds among multiple CD accounts with different terms. By staggering your accounts you'll be able to take advantage of different rates across terms while still giving yourself more flexibility than you'd have by otherwise opening a single account.

So, if you have $3,000 to deposit, instead of putting it all into a 1-year CD, for example, you'd deposit $1,000 into a 3-month CD, $1,000 into a 6-month CD and another $1,000 into a 1-year CD. This ensures that your money isn't locked up indefinitely while giving you the flexibility to pivot should your savings strategy or the interest rate climate change over time.

Are CDs worth it? Pros and cons to know

CDs can generally be valuable for savers who want to protect their principal and earn a fixed interest rate on their money without having to worry about evolving market conditions. But, like all savings account types, it won't be the right fit for every saver. To better understand if it makes sense for you, it helps to know these pros and cons:

CD account pros

A fixed interest rate (that's higher currently than at other points in recent history)

FDIC/NCUA insurance on accounts with up to $250,000 deposited

Protection against withdrawals and poor spending habits

A "set it and forget it" approach not applicable to accounts with variable rates or investments that will need to be monitored and adjusted over time

CD account cons

An early withdrawal penalty will be levied against the account if funds are withdrawn early (depending on the type of CD account)

Because the interest rate is fixed, inflation could outpace your earnings over time

Locking a rate prevents you from being able to take advantage of interest rate hikes while the account is still active (unless you have a bump-up CD)

CD interest is taxable

CD account alternatives to consider

Don't want to lock your money away with a CD account? There are alternatives to consider that may be a fit. Specifically, you may want to compare a:

CD vs. a high-yield savings account

A high-yield savings account comes with an interest rate competitive with the top CDs with none of the accessibility restrictions, so it may be preferable for many savers. The interest rate is variable, however, and subject to change based on market conditions in a way that the CD rate won't, making interest earning projections difficult to complete with precision.

CD vs. money market account

Money market accounts will also allow you to maintain access to your funds and they come with a rate similar to the top CDs and high-yield savings accounts, albeit typically slightly lower. You can also write checks from this unique account, streamlining your banking needs in a unique way. But with a variable rate that will change as market conditions do, this will need to be weighed carefully against the fixed and reliable return the CD account will produce.

CD vs. Treasury bills

With a Treasury bill you'll be lending a portion of your money to the government for a specific amount of time. You'll be buying it at a discount and then selling it for the full value after that time period has elapsed. With maturities lasting as short as a few weeks, this could be an attractive alternative for savers who otherwise would have had to lock their money into a CD for multiple months.

CD account FAQs

Having the answers to these six CD account frequently asked questions can help you both now and in the future:

Which bank has the highest CD rates right now?

Based on our extensive research with both online and in-person banks, USALLIANCE Financial has the highest CD rates as of November 2026 with Quorum Federal Credit Union and CFG Bank also offering competitive rates for savers.

Are CDs safe?

CD accounts are typically considered to be one of the safer places to store your money thanks to the accounts fixed interest rate and the insurance offered by the FDIC and/or NCUA.

Do you pay taxes on CD interest?

CD earnings are considered taxable income by the IRS so you will be expected to pay federal and state income taxes on any earned interest. That noted, you may be able to defer taxes on CD interest by keeping your CD within a tax-advantaged account. Consult a financial advisor or your accountant to learn more.

Can you lose money on a CD?

CD interest rates are fixed so you won't lose money the way you could with an investment in stocks, for example. But you can lose interest-earning potential if you lock in a rate before rates rise in the future. And you will lose some or all of the interest you've earned on the account to date if you withdraw your funds prior to the maturity date arriving.

What happens when a CD matures?

When the CD account maturity date arrives you'll typically have a limited grace period of approximately two weeks to make a decision about what to do with the account. You can let it automatically rollover into a new account (with possibly different terms), you can withdraw the funds in full or you can transfer them elsewhere, like into a high-yield savings or money market account.

Is a CD better than a high-yield savings account?

A CD can be better than a high-yield savings account if you value a fixed rate of return more than a variable one, which the latter offers. A high-yield savings account, however, may be better for savers who need to maintain access to their money. Don't discount the benefits, too, of splitting your funds between both account types which will allow you to leverage the advantages each provides.

How we chose the best CD rates

CBS News evaluates CD interest rates and banks based on our editorial research, reporting, interviewing and extensive experience covering banking, savings and deposits since 2022. This includes analyzing factors ranging from APY and minimum deposits to penalties and terms that could impact the interest-earning potential. This is an ongoing process that accounts for changes in rates offered by banks, interest rate policies and accessibility for savers. Rates and promotions are reviewed and updated weekly. This review reflects our assessment of these factors at the time of publication and it is not based on commissions or compensation from banks, credit unions, or savers.