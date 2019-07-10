House panel holds hearing on migrant detention conditions - live stream

The House Oversight Committee is hearing testimony on Wednesday about the conditions at detention facilities at the southern border, after recent reports about dangerous conditions for migrants held in the facilities overseen by the federal government. The hearing comes as pressure has been mounting on lawmakers to take action to improve the conditions migrants are subjected to in federal custody.

Among the witnesses at Wednesday's hearings is Yazmin Juárez, who fled Guatemala with her 19- month old daughter Mariee, hoping to obtain asylum in the U.S. While they were held in an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility, Mariee fell ill. Although Juárez requested medical care for her daughter and received medication, her daughter's health failed. Six weeks after Juárez and her daughter were discharged from the ICE facility, Mariee died.