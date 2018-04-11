House GOP leaders hold first weekly press conference after break -- live stream

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Republican leadership are holding their first weekly press conference after their two-week long break from Congress. The House returns with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg facing lawmakers for a second day of questioning as well as fresh questions about the president's willingness to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and the administration's next steps to responding to a suspected chemical attack in Syria.

Lawmakers were quick to warn Mr. Trump against taking drastic measures in firing Mueller as special counsel after the president didn't rule out that possibility Monday evening. The president expressed outrage about the FBI raid of the home and office of his personal attorney, Michael Cohen.

On Wednesday, Mr. Trump lashed out at the special counsels investgation calling it "never ending" and "corrupt."

"No Collusion or Obstruction (other than I fight back), so now they do the Unthinkable, and RAID a lawyers office for information! BAD!" he added.

And all eyes are still on the administration's next move in providing a counter measure to a suspected chemical attack in the Syrian city of Douma last weekend. Speaker Ryan said on Twitter that the attack "cannot be tolerated by responsible nations" and urged the U.S. to lead an "international effort to hold the Assad regime and Russia accountable for their actions."