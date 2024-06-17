House fire in Newnan, Georgia kills 6 people, including 3 children

Six people, including three children, were killed at a fire that destroyed a home southwest of Atlanta early Monday morning.

The fire broke out just before 5 a.m. at a home in Newnan, a city about 40 miles southwest of Atlanta. When firefighters with Coweta County Fire Rescue arrived at the home, it was engulfed in flames and the blaze quickly spread through the home and into the attic, CBS affiliate WANF reported.

The Coweta County Coroner's Office confirmed six people died in the fire. There were 11 people in the home at the time of the fire. Officials said five people, including some with serious injuries, were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A Coweta County firefighter sustained minor injuries while fighting the blaze.

The corner's office told CBS News the ages of the victims range from 6 to 70. Their identities were not immediately released.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the children's ages were 6, 12, and 13, citing the coroner's office.

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends affected by this tragic loss," the Coweta County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We ask that everyone please keep the victims and their loved ones in their thoughts and prayers."

Additional details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story.