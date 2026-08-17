House Ethics Committee investigating Rep. Jimmy Gomez for alleged sexual misconduct

Washington — The House Ethics Committee confirmed Monday that it's investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against Democratic Rep. Jimmy Gomez of California.

In a news release, the bipartisan committee said it's "reviewing allegations that Representative Jimmy Gomez may have engaged in sexual misconduct … including engaging in inappropriate sexual contact with a House staffer."

"The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred," it added. "No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules."

CNN reported in June that the panel had opened an investigation, following a New York Post story that alleged that Gomez had been seen in 2023 kissing a much younger aide who worked for a different member of Congress. The Ethics Committee learned of other allegations of sexual misconduct when it began investigating the story, according to CNN.

In a statement Monday, Gomez admitted to making mistakes, but denied violating any laws or House ethics rules.

"As I said when the existence of an inquiry was first reported two months ago in the media, years ago, I made personal mistakes outside my marriage. Although my actions were consensual in nature and haven't violated the law or House Ethics rules, that doesn't diminish the impact that these mistakes have made on those I care about the most. I take full responsibility and have committed myself to working through the pain privately with my wife and family. I sought professional assistance to help re-center and heal my relationships and move forward with honesty, transparency, and respect. I continue to do this work," he said.

"I have and continue to sincerely apologize to my family, friends, and the people that I have the privilege to serve. I am deeply sorry to my wife for the pain and embarrassment that I have brought into our lives. Her sacrifices and support are central to my ability to serve, and I can only feel gratitude for her grace and strength," he added.

Gomez said he would "cooperate with the Ethics Committee inquiry and provide it with whatever information it might need."

"I respect the Committee's process and am confident that a full and impartial review of the facts will bear that out," he said.

The Ethics Committee has the power to investigate violations of federal law and House rules, and can recommend punishments for members who are found to have committed them. Earlier this month, the panel recommended the full House censure GOP Rep. Chuck Edwards following a probe into allegations of sexual harassment. Edwards dropped his reelection bid days later.