House Democrats request details on White House ballroom from President Trump

House Democrats, disturbed by what they see as the destruction of a historic landmark, are demanding answers about the forthcoming White House ballroom. In a letter to President Trump, a trio of Democrats expressed concern about "transparency, funding priorities, the physical integrity of the White House and the ethical integrity of the Administration it houses."

Rep. Robert Garcia, the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, along with Democratic Reps. Yassamin Ansari of Arizona and Jared Huffman of California, wrote that decisions about the ballroom addition "were made in complete secrecy" and without "public disclosure or proper consultation."

This week, demolition crews began dismantling the White House East Wing to make room for the privately funded ballroom, which is expected to exceed 90,000 square feet. Mr. Trump said the cost of the building had ballooned to $300 million, up from its original estimate of $200 million in July.

A general view of the ongoing construction work on the White House grounds in Washington, D.C., United States, on Oct. 22, 2025. Celal Gunes/Anadolu via Getty Images

"Essentially, it's Donald Trump doing what he wants while the government is shut down," Rep. Garcia, of California, told CBS News in a telephone interview. "The images are incredibly disturbing."

Garcia, Huffman and Ansari asked the White House to turn over communication related to the ongoing demolition. They also requested architectural plans, a detailed budget for the project, a list of all donors and legal justifications for the structure.

Democrats lack the power to unilaterally subpoena documents, so the letter amounts to a voluntary request — not a binding demand.

"This has all been done very secretly, and we have no information," Garcia said. "Show us. Show us — open it up."

On Wednesday in the Oval Office, Mr. Trump pushed back on the suggestion that he has been less than transparent about the project. "I've shown this to everybody that would listen," Mr. Trump said, holding up renderings of the gold and glass ballroom. "I think we've been more transparent than anybody's ever [been.]"

CBS News reported Wednesday that the entire East Wing would be demolished — a change from the initial project description in July.

"We don't touch the White House," Mr. Trump said, referring to the executive mansion.